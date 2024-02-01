Most Bet Super Bowl Props, TD Scorers, Spread and Moneyline

As the anticipation builds for the NFL clash between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in the upcoming Super Bowl, the question on everyone’s mind is: where is the money going?

49ers vs. Chiefs Game Odds at BetMGM

Spread: 49ers -2 (-110) | Chiefs +2 (-110)

49ers -2 (-110) | Chiefs +2 (-110) Moneyline: 49ers (-130) | Chiefs (+110)

49ers (-130) | Chiefs (+110) Total: OVER 47.5 (-110) | UNDER 47.5 (-110)

At BetMGM, it’s clear that the Chiefs are capturing the attention of bettors. The money line for the Chiefs is attracting five times the number of bets compared to the 49ers’ money line. This disparity in betting activity indicates the confidence many have in Kansas City’s chances.

When it comes to the point spread, the Chiefs continue to enjoy substantial support. An overwhelming 72% of the money wagered and 67% of the total bets are favoring the Chiefs. This suggests that the betting public believes the Chiefs can not only cover the spread but potentially secure a victory.

Most Bet Player Props by Tickets

Brock Purdy over 11.5 rushing yards (-115) – 99% of money is on the over Isiah Pacheco over 68.5 rushing yards (-115) Travis Kelce over 72.5 receiving yards (-115) Christian McCaffrey over 90.5 rushing yards (-110) Travis Kelce over 6.5 receptions (-140) – 99% of money is on the over

Another interesting trend is centered around Travis Kelce. A staggering 99% of the money wagered is backing Kelce, particularly in prop bets related to his performance. Of note, his over/under for catches has moved from 6.5 to 7.5 at MGM, indicating strong expectations for his involvement in the game.

However, it’s not just the star players who are garnering attention. Brock Purdy‘s over/under for rushing yards at 11.5 is the prop bet with the most tickets at MGM. This suggests that bettors are also looking for value in lesser-known player performances.

Most Bet Players to Score a Touchdown by Tickets

Travis Kelce -110 Christian McCaffrey -210 Deebo Samuel +175 Isiah Pacheco -135 Patrick Mahomes +400

In the realm of touchdown scorers, Travis Kelce leads the pack with the most bet tickets at -110 odds, followed closely by Christian McCaffrey at -210. Bettors seem to believe Kelce is a prime candidate to find the end zone during the Super Bowl.

As Super Bowl Sunday approaches, the betting trends continue to evolve, and new opportunities emerge. Whether you’re leaning towards the Chiefs, favoring a specific player, or exploring prop bets, the Super Bowl provides a plethora of betting options to consider.

With the big game right around the corner, it’s the perfect time to drop your best bets and join in the excitement of Super Bowl betting. The stage is set for an epic showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, and the betting action is sure to follow suit.

