SportsGrid’s Best College Basketball Bets for February 9

The weekend approaches as college basketball conference title races begin to boil. Tonight’s schedule features only three games. Two of those contests have ranked teams, and there are still a few games the SportsGrid model likes for value.

Here are SportsGrid’s favorite picks for Friday’s college basketball action.

7:00 p.m. ET – Dayton at VCU

Spread: Dayton (-1.5) | Moneyline: Dayton (-120) | Total: 134.5

Where to Watch: ESPN2 | Location: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, VA

The Dayton Flyers and Virginia Commonwealth Rams meet on Friday night in a vital Atlantic-10 clash. The Flyers are atop the league standings with a 9-1 record but are only .5 games ahead of Richmond, one game up on Loyola Chicago, and two games ahead of VCU. Dayton’s lone loss in A-10 play came at Richmond by five points, and they are coming off of a road win at Saint Joseph’s. Forward DaRon Holmes II has been outstanding all season for the Flyers, averaging nearly 20 points and anchoring a defense that allows only 65 points per game. The SportsGrid model likes Dayton in this matchup. Dayton wins this game 75% of the time, making the moneyline (Dayton -120) a solid bet. The model projects a 7.5 Flyers win and for the total to reach 138.3.

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Dayton (-120), Dayton (-1.5) and OVER 134.5 | SportsGrid Projections: 5-stars

8:00 p.m. ET – San Diego State at Nevada

Spread: Nevada (-1.5) | Moneyline: Nevada (-122) | Total: 140.5

Where to Watch: CBSSN | Location: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, NV

As we head west, another crucial conference clash occurs in Reno as Nevada hosts San Diego State. There is a four-way tie atop the Mountain West (New Mexico, Utah State, San Diego State, and Boise State), with Nevada sitting at 5-4 and within shouting range of the leaders. After losing four out of five, the Wolfpack have won three out of four contests. That streak includes wins over ranked Colorado State, at ranked Utah State, and against ranked New Mexico squads. The SportsGrid model projects a win for Nevada, and with the moneyline set at -122, there is value in the Wolfpack. Taking the home team with the 1.5 points also makes sense, as the model likes the Wolfpack to win by 4.5.

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Nevada (-122) and Nevada (-1.5) | SportsGrid Projections: 5-stars

