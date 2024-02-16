SportsGrid’s Best College Basketball Player Prop Bets for February 16

With football in the rearview mirror, attention shifts to college basketball. Tonight’s schedule is light, with no ranked teams in action, but plenty of games and player prop picks warrant attention.

Here are SportsGrid’s favorite player prop picks for Friday’s college basketball action.

7:00 p.m. ET – Villanova at Georgetown

Where to Watch: CBSSN | Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, DC

Villanova’s top player this season has been Eric Dixon. The expected All-Big East forward averages nearly 16 points and north of six rebounds. SportsGrid likes Dixon to go over his 5.5 rebound line. In the Wildcats’ past eight games, Dixon has had at least six rebounds in four, and Georgetown is one of the worst rebounding teams in the country (297th nationally). SportsGrid also likes Supreme Cook to exceed his posted point total of 10.5 points. Cook is averaging 11.7 points per game for the Hoyas this season and shooting a team-high 62.3 percent from the field. Cook has been playing very well lately, with 11 points or more in nine of the past ten Georgetown games.

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Eric Dixon OVER 5.5 Rebounds, Supreme Cook OVER 10.5 Points | SportsGrid Projections: 4.5 stars

10:00 p.m. ET – New Mexico at San Diego State

Where to Watch: FS1 | Location: Viejas Arena in San Diego, CA

The most meaningful game of the night occurs in San Diego as the Aztecs of San Diego State host the New Mexico Lobos in the highly competitive Mountain West. SportsGrid has only 3-stars on these picks, but there are a few worth looking at. Jaedon LeDee has been one of the best players in the Mountain West this campaign, with averages of 20.3 points and 8.5 rebounds. LeDee is by far the best rebounder for the Aztecs and has exceeded 7.5 rebounds in six of the past 11 games for SDSU. On the Lobos side, Donovan Dent is averaging 15.6 points per game, tied with Jaelen House for the team lead. He is only projected at 11.5 points for this contest, and SportsGrid has him going over that total. Dent has scored in double-figures in seven of the past eight games.

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Jaedon LeDee OVER 7.5 Rebounds, Donovan Dent OVER 11.5 Points | SportsGrid Projections: 3-stars

