SportsGrid’s Best NHL Bets for February 12

7:00 p.m. ET – Arizona Coyotes vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Puck Line: Flyers -1.5 | Moneyline: Flyers Moneyline -154 | Total: 5.5 (O -124, U +102)

Where to Watch: NBCSP, SCRIPPS | Location: Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia, PA)

The Philadelphia Flyers have continued to hang around in the Eastern Conference playoff race. The Flyers have won three in a row heading into their clash with Arizona tonight and are looking to add to the Coyotes losing ways. The Coyotes have lost seven of their last ten games and are 8-13-4 as the road team. There’s some juice attached to their number at -154, but there’s still value in backing the home side tonight.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Flyers Moneyline (-154) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Stars

7:00 p.m. ET – Calgary Flames vs. New York Rangers

Puck Line: Rangers -1.5 | Moneyline: Rangers Moneyline -162 | Total: 6.5 (O +106, U -130)

Where to Watch: SN, TVAS, MSG 2 | Location: Madison Square Garden (New York, NY)

Despite having a slow start to the year, the Calgary Flames have been much better over the last month and have won four in a row. The Rangers sit on top of the Metropolitan division and have also strung together four wins in a row. One of the keys to success for these respective clubs is their goaltending and keeping pucks out of their net. Two of the last three Rangers games have seen six or fewer goals scored. Back the under 6.5 at -130.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-130) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Stars

10:00 p.m. ET – Minnesota Wild vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Puck Line: Golden Knights -1.5 | Moneyline: Golden Knights Moneyline -146 | Total: 5.5 (O -128, U +104)

Where to Watch: SN, TVAS, BSWIX, BSN, SCRIPPS | Location: T-Mobile Arena (Paradise, LV)

The Minnesota Wild have been trying to get back in the Western Conference playoff race and have won six of their last ten games. On the other hand, the reigning Stanley Cup champs have points in eight of their last ten games. The Wild have found the recipe for success of late and will need a strong effort tonight on the road to add another two points to the win column. There’s value in Minnesota at +122 to extend their win streak.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Wild Moneyline (+122) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Stars

If you’ve looked at what’s made the Coyotes and Flyers successful when they’re at their best this season, it’s strong defense and goaltending. Sure, impressive offensive players are on both sides, but these coaches would prefer a tight-checking, low-scoring affair. Four of the last five Flyers games have seen five or fewer goals scored. With the Flyers at home and holding the matchup card with the last change, we like the plus-money value the under 5.5 presents at +102.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Under 5.5 (+102) | SportsGrid Projections: 3 Stars