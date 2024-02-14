SportsGrid’s Best NHL Bets & Player Props for February 14

With a three-game slate in the NHL tonight, plenty of value on the board is worth considering.

7:30 p.m. ET – San Jose Sharks vs. Winnipeg Jets

Puck Line: Jets -1.5 | Moneyline: Jets Moneyline -400 | Total: 5.5 (O -122, U +100)

Where to Watch: SN, NBCSCA | Location: Canada Life Centre (Winnipeg, MB)

The Winnipeg Jets are a large -400 favorite tonight as they get set to host the lowly San Jose Sharks. The Jets have been dominant at home and posted a 17-7-2 record. Winnipeg has been difficult to solve defensively and in goal, but the same can’t be said for the Sharks. In three of their last six games, they’ve seen at least seven total goals scored. With a low total set at 5.5, riding with the over has some value at -122.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Over 5.5 (-122) | SportsGrid Projections: 4 Star Rating

7:30 p.m. ET – Florida Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Puck Line: Panthers -1.5 | Moneyline: Panthers Moneyline -126 | Total: 6.5 (O +112, U -138)

Where to Watch: truTV, TNT, MAX, TVAS | Location: PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh, PA)

The Pittsburgh Penguins have some work to do if they want to get back in the playoff race in the Eastern Conference, and they’ll have a difficult task ahead of them tonight when they host the powerful Florida Panthers. The Panthers have points in eight of their last ten games, while the Penguins have lost six of their last ten. The total for tonight is set at 6.5, which has gone under in five straight Penguins games.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-138) | SportsGrid Projections: 3 Star Rating

Sam Reinhart – Florida Panthers to Record Over 2.5 Shots on Goal

One of the leaders for Florida this year has been Sam Reinhart. He’s already set a career-high with 39 goals and continues to score at a torrid pace. Reinhart creates chances at a high level, so we’re targeting his shots on goal prop tonight in Pittsburgh. Reinhart’s shots on goal prop is set at 2.5, and he’s gone over that number in three of his last five games. Stick with the hot hand and ride the over again in this good matchup.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Reinhart to Record Over 2.5 Shots (-122) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

Mark Scheifele – Winnipeg Jets to Record Over 2.5 Shots on Goal

Mark Scheifele has continued to contribute significantly to the Winnipeg Jets on offense. He’s tallied 43 points in 44 games, which includes three over his last five games and points in back-to-back games. We’re staying away from Scheifele’s point totals tonight, though, and targeting his shots on goal prop of 2.5. Scheifele has gone over 2.5 shots in each of his last two games, and there’s plus-money value in him making that three in a row tonight.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Scheifele to Record Over 2.5 Shots (+120) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

Dylan Guenther – Arizona Coyotes to Score a Goal

The Arizona Coyotes have plenty of young talent on their roster as they look to continue making strides and develop a winning program. Dylan Guenther is one of their young goal-scorers who’s stood out in a limited sample size. In 14 games, Guenther has tallied nine points, including four goals. He’s found a rhythm, and we like his price to find the back of the net at +400.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Guenther to Score a Goal (+400) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

