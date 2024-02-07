SportsGrid’s Best NHL Bets & Player Props for February 7

With a three-game slate in the NHL tonight, plenty of value on the board is worth considering.

7:00 p.m. ET – Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers

Puck Line: Rangers -1.5 | Moneyline: Rangers Moneyline -142 | Total: 6.5 (O +102, U -124)

Where to Watch: TNT, MAX, TVAS | Location: Madison Square Garden (New York, NY)

The Tampa Bay Lightning are looking to stay hot tonight and have won eight of their last ten games, while the New York Rangers are 5-4-1 over that same sample size. Despite the red-hot Lightning, we’re targeting the total tonight, set at 6.5. The Rangers have seen six or fewer goals scored in two of their last four games, while the Lightning have seen that in three of their previous six. With two strong-minded defensive teams, we like the under 6.5 at -124.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-124) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

Steven Stamkos – Tampa Bay Lightning to Record Over 3.5 Shots on Goal

Steven Stamkos has continued to be a solid offensive presence for the Lightning in 2023-24. The Lightning captain has recorded 47 points in 47 games, including 21 goals. Despite those impressive numbers, we’re targeting his shots on goal prop tonight, set at 3.5. Stamkos is averaging 3.1 shots on goal per game this year, and although there’s some slight juice on the over at -138, we’re comfortable backing it.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Stamkos to Record Over 3.5 Shots (-138) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

Chris Kreider – New York Rangers to Record Under 2.5 Shots on Goal

Sticking with the Lightning-Rangers, Chris Kreider remains among the NHL’s fastest skaters and top power forwards. Kreider has tallied 45 points in 50 games and is vital to their powerplay. Kreider is averaging just under three shots per game. While we target the under on the game, we like the plus-money value for Kreider to record under 2.5 shots on goal at +128.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Kreider to Record Under 2.5 Shots (+128) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

John Tavares – Toronto Maple Leafs to Score a Goal

Captain John Tavares has finally found his offensive footing over the Toronto Maple Leafs’ last three games. Before that, he struggled to put the puck in the net, but he’s now scored in back-to-back games and registered 17 shots on goal over that span. Tavares has manufactured 37 points in 48 games, but with his newfound hot streak, we’re looking to continue riding the wave by backing him to score for the third game in a row tonight at +180.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Tavares to Score a Goal (+180) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

William Nylander – Toronto Maple Leafs to Record Under 4.5 Shots

William Nylander and the Leafs didn’t pick up the victory in their first game after All-Star Weekend and will look to get back in the win column against the Dallas Stars. Nylander has recorded 62 points in 48 games and one assist to kick off the week against the New York Islanders. Nylander’s shots on goal prop tonight is set at 4.5, and he’s gone under that number in four of his last five games.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Nylander Under 4.5 SOG (-168) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

