SportsGrid’s Best NHL Player Prop Bets for February 8

Dylan Strome – Washington Capitals to Score a Goal

It’s no secret that the Washington Capitals have had trouble scoring in 2023-24. Offense hasn’t come easy for this group, but there’s still been some under-the-radar performances. Dylan Strome leads the team in scoring, with 33 points in 48 games, including 19 goals. Although it’s tricky to project what version of this Capitals will show up, there’s value in Strome finding the back of the net tonight at +320.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Strome to Score a Goal (+320) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

Sam Reinhart – Florida Panthers to Record Over 2.5 Shots on Goal

The Florida Panthers offense has been humming, and a significant reason is the production of Sam Reinhart. Reinhart has been on fire in a Florida uniform, setting career highs this year. Reinhart has tallied 37 goals in 50 games and continues to shoot the lights out. His shots on goal prop tonight is set at 2.5, and he’s exceeded that number in three of his last five games.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Reinhart to Record Over 2.5 Shots on Goal (-110) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

Mark Scheifele – Winnipeg Jets to Score a Goal

To some, the Winnipeg Jets have been the surprise of the season. They’ve won games by being stingy defensively and having strong goaltending, but they also have depth scoring up front. Mark Scheifele continues to carry the load as their top-line center, tallying 41 points in 42 games. I’m backing Scheifele to light the lamp tonight at an excellent value price of +210.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Scheifele to Score a Goal (+210) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

Nico Hischier – New Jersey Devils to Score a Goal

The New Jersey Devils are trying to find some consistency in the unofficial second half of the NHL regular season and are relying on the likes of Nico Hischier to push them forward. The Devils captain has registered 30 points in 37 games, which includes six points over his last five games. There’s value in Hischier’s hot streak continuing, and we’re backing him to score at +200.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Hischier to Score a Goal (+200) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

J.T. Miller – Vancouver Canucks to Score a Goal

If you’re looking for a team that loves to score goals and capitalize on their chances, the Vancouver Canucks are for you. Although they don’t create many chances, they score when they do. Forward J.T. Miller has registered seven points over his last five games, including two goals. On the year, he’s tallied 68 points in 50 games. The fact that we can get Miller at +230 to score tonight is too good to pass up.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Miller to Score a Goal (+230) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

