Staying Ahead Could be Key for a Chiefs Super Bowl Win vs. 49ers

Reflecting on the Kansas City Chiefs’ recent history, particularly in 2019, this team displayed an incredible ability to overcome substantial deficits in NFL playoff games. Not only did they manage to erase double-digit deficits, but they also went on to win those games by double digits, a truly remarkable feat.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

In the following year, even the 2020 Kansas City Chiefs showcased their resilience, boasting a 5-1 record when trailing by more than seven points during any of their regular-season matchups. This team had a knack for mounting comebacks, showing their capability to overcome adversity.

However, the 2023 season paints a different picture for the Kansas City Chiefs. They’ve struggled when facing deficits of more than seven points, recording a 2-4 record in such situations. Notably, their two comeback victories came against backup quarterbacks with limited experience, namely Las Vegas Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell and Jake Browning of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

The Chiefs’ current performance indicates they might not be well-equipped to stage comebacks. Their passing offense falters when attempting throws beyond ten yards downfield, and their passing efficiency takes a hit when playing from behind in the second half.

It’s evident that for Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, a fast start is crucial. They need to maintain an aggressive approach throughout the game. Based on this season’s performance, falling too far behind could pose a significant challenge for the Chiefs.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.