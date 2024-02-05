Super Bowl 58 Prop Bets: Analyzing Isiah Pacheco’s Impact

The hype surrounding Super Bowl 58 is reaching its peak, with fans and bettors alike eagerly awaiting the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. While many are focused on the star quarterbacks and wide receivers, there’s a key player whose performance could be a game-changer: Isiah Pacheco.

Isiah Pacheco Rushing Yards Prop: Over 67.5 (-110)

One of the most talked-about prop bets is Pacheco’s rushing yards line set at 67.5. If he falls short of this mark, it could spell trouble for the Chiefs. From a running back perspective, this game’s outcome may hinge on Pacheco’s ability to establish a ground game.

If Pacheco manages to tally just 38 yards on the ground, it would be a massive win for the 49ers. On the flip side, if the 49ers struggle running the football, the Chiefs have more options to explore. Pacheco also presents an intriguing anytime touchdown prop, as he’s likely to be the one to score if the Chiefs find the end zone.

Pacheco’s Playoff Usage and Impact

He’s been the workhorse for the Chiefs, and that shouldn’t slow down in the Super Bowl. Pacheco is undeniably the catalyst of the Chiefs’ offense.

If Pacheco fails to reach 67.5 rushing yards, it could indicate that the Chiefs are trailing, unable to dictate the tempo, and under pressure to match the 49ers score for score. Therefore, monitoring Pacheco’s attempts is crucial for those who believe in Kansas City’s playing style.

Combining Rushing and Receiving Yards: Over 89.5 (-110)

In addition to the rushing prop, there’s a combo prop for Pacheco’s combined rushing and receiving yards, set at 89.5. Pacheco showcased his versatility with over 20 receiving yards in the AFC Championship game. This prop could offer value for those expecting him to contribute in both facets of the game.

Anytime Touchdown Prop: -135

The anytime touchdown prop at -135 is the second-strongest for Super Bowl 58, only trailing Christian McCaffrey’s -220 odds. Pacheco’s consistent scoring record in this year’s playoffs (three touchdowns in three games) makes this a prop worth considering.

Betting Insight

When analyzing Pacheco’s performance, it’s essential to look beyond the occasional big runs and focus on his overall impact. Averaging 24 carries for 68 yards in recent games might not seem extraordinary, but it’s a testament to his reliability as the Chiefs’ primary rushing weapon.

San Francisco allowed less than 90 yards per game during the regular season, ranking third in the NFL.

Pacheco’s performance in the Super Bowl could be a significant factor in determining the outcome. Bettors should consider his rushing yards, combined yardage, and anytime touchdown props when placing their bets, keeping in mind the context of his vital role in the Chiefs’ offense.

