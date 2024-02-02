Super Bowl 58 Special Scoring: Punt Return Touchdown vs. Safety – Betting Odds

Special scoring props for Super Bowl 58. What is more likely between two very long-shot things expected to happen on Super Bowl Sunday: a kick or punt return touchdown? A kick return is set at 12 to 1 in betting odds, or an anytime safety with odds at +1260? So, what is more likely, a return touchdown that absolutely electrifies the crowd in Las Vegas or a safety where we see somebody put their hands together above their head and do a little shimmy?

Here’s the interesting point about this, too, because if you take a look at the odds for a kick/punt return touchdown, they are at 12 to 1. However, you can already remove the “kick return touchdown” option, as the chances of somebody actually returning a kick are very slim. So, basically, it’s a punt return touchdown.

Now, there are two different ways to get that safety. A planned safety is a better option than one that you didn’t expect. A safety is a safety, one is when we have the ball on our own two-yard line, you drop back to pass and get sacked in the end zone. That is a true safety. The other one that you really have to worry about is the end-of-game antics to make sure you run as much time off the clock as you possibly can. Because what do we know? Nobody wants to punt from their own end zone with 30 seconds to go, where a blocked punt would cause you to lose or tie the football game. So sometimes, teams go for it, snap the football, run around the end zone, kill eight seconds, and the clock goes to zero, resulting in a safety. Nobody cares because they won the game anyway.

Having said that, between the two options, We’re actually going to go with the punt/kick return touchdown at 12 to 1. Recency bias plays a role here; last year, we didn’t get one, but there are some dynamic weapons returning kicks here. There will be punts in this football game, and somebody can break one for a touchdown. It seems much more likely to me than maybe a planned safety at the end of the game. So, we’ll take the 12 to 1 price here on a punt return touchdown.

In Super Bowl 58, keep your eyes on the special scoring plays, and who knows, you might just witness an electrifying punt return touchdown that could make some lucky bettors very happy.

