The 2023 NFL campaign is completed. Super Bowl LVIII is over, and the dash to the 2024 season is officially on.

The Kansas City Chiefs are shaking off their Las Vegas hangovers after claiming their second straight Lombardi Trophy with an overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night at Allegiant Stadium. The rest of the league, meanwhile, is ready to get back to work in its chase down of the emerging dynasty.

The good news for the rest of the league is that the new season represents a fresh slate. The bad news? It doesn’t appear the Chiefs are going anywhere. Patrick Mahomes is still in his prime, it doesn’t sound like Andy Reid is retiring, and Kansas City’s young defense is probably only going to get better. While no one has ever won three straight Super Bowl titles, the Chiefs might still present some decent value looking ahead to next season. FanDuel Sportsbook opened KC at +750 to win it all in 2024-25.

Believe it or not, the Chiefs are not the favorite to hoist the Lombardi next February. That distinction goes to the team they just beat, the 49ers, who are +450 favorites at FanDuel. Here’s the post-playoffs top of the board for next season:

Super Bowl LIX odds

San Francisco 49ers +450

Kansas City Chiefs +750

Baltimore Ravens +900

Detroit Lions +1200

Buffalo Bills +1200

Dallas Cowboys +1500

Cincinnati Bengals +1500

Philadelphia Eagles +1700

Miami Dolphins +2000

Houston Texans +2500

Green Bay Packers +2500

Locally, the Patriots’ long road back to relevancy is underscored by the betting odds. FanDuel opened Jerod Mayo’s team at 150-1 long shots to get back to the mountaintop. Those are the same odds as Washington, Tennessee, and the Giants, with only the lowly Carolina Panthers (250-1) having longer odds to open the offseason.

That’s in large part due to the division. The Patriots have by far the longest odds in the AFC East, with Buffalo (12-1), Miami (20-1) and the Jets (30-1) all in the top half of the league in Super Bowl odds

The Patriots don’t even have a player remotely considered in the MVP race. Even with a group of players like Najee Harris, Garrett Wilson and Roquan Smith at 400-1, not a single Patriot cracks the betting board. Unless, of course, you really believe in a quarterback the Pats might wind up taking with the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. If North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye falls to New England with the third pick, and they take the young quarterback, he currently checks in at 150-1 to win MVP in his debut season.