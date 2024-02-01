Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Odds: Which Usher Song Will Lead Off?

The NFL Super Bowl LVIII halftime show is shaping up to be a spectacular event, and one of the most anticipated aspects of the performance is which song Usher will kick things off with. As fans eagerly await the show, let’s take a closer look at the BetMGM odds for Usher’s first song:

Yeah! (+225): Usher’s high-energy hit “Yeah!” is a fan favorite and could be the perfect choice to get the crowd pumped up during the halftime show. My Way (+225): Another classic from Usher’s repertoire, “My Way,” is tied with “Yeah!” for the top odds. Will he choose this smooth R&B track to set the tone? DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love (+500): This dance-pop hit could bring an infectious energy to the stage as the first song of the halftime show. Love in This Club (+600): “Love in This Club” has a sultry vibe and could be a surprising but captivating choice to start the performance. OMG (+800): With its catchy chorus, “OMG” might be the song Usher selects to kick off the halftime show and get the crowd singing along. Boyfriend (+1100): While not as well-known as some of his other hits, “Boyfriend” could still be a contender for Usher’s opening song. Superstar (+1100): The soulful “Superstar” is a beautiful ballad that could showcase Usher’s vocal prowess as the show’s first song. Burn (+1200): “Burn” is another ballad with emotional depth that could provide a dramatic start to the halftime performance. Good Good (+1800): This upbeat track might be a surprising choice to start the show, but Usher is known for his versatility. My Boo (+2000): “My Boo” is a classic duet with Alicia Keys, and if there’s a special guest appearance, this song could make for a memorable opening.

As the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show approaches, fans will be eagerly waiting to see which song Usher chooses to kick off the performance. With these odds in mind, it’s anyone’s guess which Usher hit will take center stage at the biggest sporting event of the year.

