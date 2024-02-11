There are so many ways to have some skin in the game

There are plenty of Super Bowl LVIII prop bets to choose from ahead of Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. But some football fans and casual wager makers might find the list a bit daunting.

With that in mind, we’ve highlighted some of the most popular prop bets in the eyes of the betting public. You might think of it as a cheat sheet of sorts with player props, game props, touchdown scorers, novelty props and Super Bowl MVP wagers among those included below.

Here are two dozen of the most popular prop bets at BetMGM, unless otherwise noted:

Player props:

— Brock Purdy over 11.5 rushing yards (-120)

— Isiah Pacheco over 66.5 rushing yards (-140)

— Travis Kelce over 69.5 receiving yards (-135)

— Brock Purdy over 0.5 interception (-135)

*This is also the most popular passing prop at DraftKings Sportsbook

— Patrick Mahomes over 25.5 rushing yards (-125)

Game props:

— Chiefs to win by 7-12 points (+500)

— 49ers rushing touchdown is 1st scoring play in game (+550)

— Return attempt is outcome of opening kickoff (+220)

— Offensive touchdown is outcome of Chiefs first drive (+250)

— Field goal attempt is outcome of 49ers first drive (+375)

Total receiving yards (incl. overtime) Best Odds Available Over Under SF at KC Travis Kelce KC – TE o70.5 -110 FanDuel u72.5 -115 DraftKings

Players to score a touchdown:

— Travis Kelce (-105)

*Kelce also represents most popular first touchdown scorer at DraftKings

— Christian McCaffrey (-210)

— Deebo Samuel (+140)

— Patrick Mahomes (+400)

— Isiah Pacheco (-125)

Super Bowl MVP:

— Travis Kelce (+1200): 19.1% of tickets

*BetMGM has taken a $10,000 wager on Kelce to win Super Bowl MVP

— Christian McCaffrey (+450): 16.7% of tickets

*McCaffrey is most popular MVP choice at DraftKings with 29% of the handle

— Patrick Mahomes (+145): 14.8% of tickets

— Isiah Pacheco (+2200): 9.0% of tickets

— Brock Purdy (+230): 8.3% of tickets

Novelty props:

— Heads to be outcome of the coin toss (-105)

— Orange to be color of Gatorade bath (+325)

— 49ers win coin toss (-105)

— Successful two-point conversion

*At DraftKings, 96% of bets are on ‘Yes’

A few of these also can be found in our Super Bowl best-bet parlay, which offers a potential 8-1 payout. Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET, and the betting public is all over the Chiefs.