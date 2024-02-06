Touchdown Target: Why Pacheco is the Value Bet in the Super Bowl

In the upcoming Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, all eyes are on the running back position, specifically Isiah Pacheco for the Kansas City Chiefs. Pacheco is currently listed at -130 on the betting odds to score, and there’s good reason to be excited about his potential impact in this game.

When it comes to goal-line carries, both teams seem to have a clear plan. Pacheco is the go-to guy for Kansas City. This specialization in goal-line situations makes it easier for bettors to predict where the touchdowns might come from when these teams reach the red zone.

Pacheco has an impressive track record in the AFC Championship Games, having scored in every single one of them for the past four years. His hot streak down the stretch has caught the attention of many bettors. However, there’s a noteworthy point to consider when analyzing his performance against the 49ers.

If we look at the regular season and postseason combined, the majority of touchdowns against the 49ers have come through the air. In fact, 80% of the passing touchdowns allowed by San Francisco were caught by wide receivers. This statistic opens up an intriguing betting opportunity for those willing to take a chance.

Another factor to keep in mind is Patrick Mahomes’ passing game. Mahomes is favored at -140 to throw two touchdown passes, and all signs point to wide receivers being the likely beneficiaries. With only three players scoring for the Chiefs in the postseason, it’s reasonable to expect that at least one, if not both, of Mahomes’ touchdown passes will be caught by wide receivers.

In the red zone, Mahomes’ trust in Travis Kelce will likely draw extra coverage from the 49ers, leaving opportunities for others to exploit gaps in the defense.

While the Kansas City Chiefs have a potent offense with multiple weapons, there’s value to be had in Pacheco scoring. When considering your bets for this NFL matchup, don’t overlook the potential for Pacheco to shine.

