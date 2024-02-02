UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov Preview & Best Bets

A middleweight bout headlines UFC Fight Night 235 as the No. 8 ranked Roman Dolidze takes on No. 11 Nassourdine Imavov.

Date: Saturday, February 3, 2024 | Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 3, 2024 | 4:00 p.m. ET Venue: UFC Apex – Enterprise, Nevada | TV: ESPN+

Unranked women’s strawweights Molly “Meatball” McCann and Diana “Warrior Princess” Belbita lock horns for the second time in just over four years. McCann enters off back-to-back first-round submission losses after winning her three previous fights. Belbita also comes in off a loss, alternating wins and losses over her past four bouts.



Belbita is three inches taller and has a six-inch reach advantage. Both fighters land significant strikes at a high tick, McCann at 5.68 per minute and Belbita at 6.59. Still, Belbita absorbs 1.53 more. Neither fighter is strong on the ground, but McCann should have an edge.

At -265, McCann is a significant favorite. However, that line is a little too juiced despite McCann solidly beating Belbita in their first fight. The contest will most likely go the distance, but I feel McCann has something to prove after seeing her star fall drastically. Take McCann by KO/TKO or Submission at +260.

No. 13 ranked welterweight Renato “Moicano” Carneiro returns to the cage after not fighting all of 2023, taking on No. 15 Drew Dober. Moicano won his last time out in November of 2022 and has won three of his previous four fights by submission. Dober has won four of his last five, all by knockout.

Moicano is three inches taller and has a two-inch reach advantage. Dober has a significant power advantage, averaging 0.77 knockdowns per 15 minutes and 14 wins by knockout. Both fighters have a similar output and absorb strikes at a comparable rate. Moicano has a massive advantage on the ground, winning ten out of 23 matches by submission. Also, Dober only has a 56 percent takedown defense rate.

Moicano is the favorite at -188. Still, there are two ways to go about this fight: Moicano by submission at +160 or Dober by KO/TKO at +230. Roll with Moicano by first-round submission at +320.

Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Roman Dolidze faces Nassourdine Imavov at the edges of the UFC’s middleweight top ten. Dolidze is coming off a loss but had four straight before that. Imavov is winless over his past two bouts, losing to Sean Strickland and fighting a no-contest with Chris Curtis.

Imavov is one inch taller, but Dolidze will have a one-inch reach advantage. Dolidze will have the edge in power at 0.76 knockdowns per minute to Imavov’s zero. However, Imavov lands 1.53 more significant strikes per minute but absorbs 0.75 more. The grappling might be a wash outside of Imavov enjoying a significant takedown defense advantage.

Imavov is the favorite at -162, but we’re riding with the underdog with Dolidze at +132.

McCann by KO/TKO or Submission (+260)

Moicano Submission & Round 1 (+320)

Dolidze to win (+132)

