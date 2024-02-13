Will the San Francisco 49ers Trade Brandon Aiyuk This Offseason?

In the aftermath of the Super Bowl, NFL spotlight has shifted to Brandon Aiyuk and his future with the San Francisco 49ers. A series of cryptic social media posts, coupled with comments from Aiyuk himself, have sparked speculation about his potential departure from the team.

Aiyuk’s contract situation adds another layer of complexity to the situation. As he enters the final year of his rookie deal, his cap hit is set to increase to $14 million. However, with no long-term extension in place, the 49ers must make a crucial decision regarding his future.

During breakup day, Aiyuk was directly questioned about his desire to remain a Niner. His response, “If it’s the right move,” suggests he is open to exploring other options. This has led many to speculate that Aiyuk could be available on the trade market, especially given the uncertainty surrounding his contract status.

One of the key criticisms surrounding Aiyuk’s usage revolves around Kyle Shanahan‘s game plan. Despite Aiyuk’s talent and potential as a deep threat, Shanahan failed to utilize him effectively in the passing game. Aiyuk’s seven games with over 100 yards receiving highlight his ability to make an impact when given the opportunity.

In the Super Bowl, Aiyuk’s lack of involvement in the vertical passing game was particularly glaring. With only three receptions for 49 yards against the Chiefs, it’s clear that Aiyuk’s potential was not fully realized under Shanahan’s play-calling in the biggest game of the season.

Moving forward, the 49ers face a critical decision regarding Aiyuk’s future. While he possesses undeniable talent, his uncertain contract situation and recent comments raise questions about his commitment to the team. Whether the 49ers choose to retain Aiyuk or explore trade options remains to be seen, but one thing is sure: his future in San Francisco hangs in the balance.

