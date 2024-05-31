The Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks will meet next Thursday night at TD Garden for Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals.

It isn’t expected to be all that close.

The C’s are favored pretty heavily considering there’s nearly a week before the game, entering as 6.5-point favorites as of Friday, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. It’s a fairly accurate snapshot of how people see the series as a whole unfolding.

The Celtics (-210) have the advantage in terms of series prices, with the Mavericks (+190) sitting with the second-worst pre-series price of any team over the last five seasons. Boston’s expected to win in no more than six games according to the series spread (-1.5).

If you’re looking for some better numbers on the Celtics, perhaps you’ll consider prognosticating the exact series result.

2024 NBA Finals Odds

Boston Celtics 4-0 (+600)

Boston Celtics 4-1 (+340)

Boston Celtics 4-2 (+475)

Boston Celtics 4-3 (+350)

Dallas Mavericks 4-0 (+1900)

Dallas Mavericks 4-1 (+1200)

Dallas Mavericks 4-2 (+550)

Dallas Mavericks 4-3 (+800)

Boston’s standing as the favorite has Jayson Tatum in the running for MVP, leading the incomparable Luka Doncic.

NBA Finals MVP Odds

Jayson Tatum (-115)

Luka Doncic (+205)

Jaylen Brown (+650)

Kyrie Irving (22-1)

Derrick White (35-1)

Kristaps Porzingis (35-1)

Jrue Holiday (50-1)

P.J. Washington (300-1)

Al Horford (400-1)

Dereck Lively II (500-1)

It looks like folks are expecting Boston to raise Banner 18.