The fact that Chris Sale struck out Manny Machado to clinch the World Series for the Boston Red Sox in 2018 makes it easy to forget that it was a bumpy final few months for the southpaw.

But with 2019 spring training right around the corner, it appears Boston’s ace is in pretty good shape.

Sale had two separate stints on the disabled list in the final months of last campaign due to elbow inflammation, and as a result his velocity dipped down the stretch. Although he still was plenty effective in the postseason, his health entering camp this February has been something to watch for quite some time.

During an appearance on Buster Olney’s podcast for ESPN, Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski indicated that from a medical perspective, things are in pretty good shape for the 29-year-old.

“He’s full clearance, he’s 100 percent,” Dombrowski said. “He’s getting ready for the season. He’s been throwing long toss, and doing all the normal activities that we do at this time of year. He’s been cleared from the doctor’s perspective. So we just anticipate a normal spring training and year for Chris. Like others on our staff — David Price, Rick Porcello, Nathan Eovaldi and a couple of our relievers (Matt) Barnes and (Ryan) Brasier — that have been there, we will be there a little slower as far as getting them out on the mound in games. But as far as the actual health is concerned, there’s no concern at this time.”

With Price, Porcello, Eovaldi and Eduardo Rodriguez all back for 2019 in addition to Sale, the Red Sox boast one of the top rotations in Major League Baseball. Sale being healthy will play a pretty big role in them living up to that potential, and the lefty entering spring at 100 percent is an encouraging start.