EZ Ice Backyard Rink Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

ELIGIBILITY

The EZ Ice Backyard Rink Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to all legal residents of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island or Vermont, who are 18 years of age or older as of Monday, November 20, 2017. Employees of New England Sports Network (herein after referred to as Sponsor), EZ Ice Inc., and each of their respective divisions, affiliates, parent companies, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies (including immediate family members or those living in the same household of each) are not eligible to enter the Sweepstakes. Void outside the states listed above and where prohibited or restricted by law, rule or regulation.

HOW TO ENTER

Visit NESN.com/EZIce to enter the online entry page. Completely fill out the online form with your name, zip code, TV provider and e-mail address and click “submit” to be entered into the Sweepstakes. To be eligible, entries must be received between 9:00 AM Eastern Time (“ET”) on Monday, November 20, 2017, and 11:59 PM ET on Sunday, December 24, 2017.

Only one (1) entry will be accepted per person/e-mail address. Duplicate entries will be disqualified, including duplicate entries using different email addresses for a single individual. All entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. Entry materials/data that have been tampered with or altered, or mass entries or entries generated by scripts, macro or use of automated devices are void.

DRAWING DATES/DEADLINE

The potential grand prize winner will be determined by a random drawing on or about Tuesday, December 26, 2017 from among all eligible entries received by Sunday, December 24, 2017 at 11:59 PM ET.

Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, the potential winner will be declared the official winner of the Sweepstakes. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Decisions of Sponsor regarding the Sweepstakes are final.

GRAND PRIZE (1)

One (1) grand prize winner will be awarded one (1) 30’x 60’ Rink Kit from EZ Ice. Rink Kit includes white tri-layer poly liner, plastic interlocking panels, red brackets, blue interlocking corner connectors, straps with heavy-duty easy-to-use buckles and rink assembly by EZ Ice. Approximate retail value of the prize = $3,900. Sponsor and EZ Ice will not be responsible for weather conditions, Acts of God, acts of terrorism, civil disturbances, work stoppage or any other natural disaster outside their control. Winner will be responsible for all expenses not specifically included herein, including but not limited to all applicable federal, state and local taxes. Rink assembly part of the prize will depend on on the winner having a suitable location on their property for the backyard rink. Slope of location selected for rink assembly cannot exceed 12 inches from level in any direction. All rink maintenance once assembled by EZ Ice will be the responsibility of the grand prize winner. EZ Ice will issue an IRS 1099 tax form to the winner in January 2018 for the full retail value of the prize. Prize is non-transferable and no substitution by winner or cash equivalent is allowed. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prize for one of equal or greater value.

PRIZE WINNER NOTIFICATION

The potential prize winners will be notified by email on or around the applicable Drawing Date and given instructions on how to claim the prize. The potential prize winners will be required to sign, have notarized and return an Affidavit of Eligibility, Liability and Publicity Release within five (5) days of notification or prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate potential winner selected by random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries received. If email notification is undeliverable for any reason, an alternate potential winner will be selected by random drawing on the date that the return message is received by Sponsor from among all remaining eligible entries received.

RELEASE AND CONDITIONS

This Sweepstakes is void outside of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont and where prohibited or restricted by law and subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. This Sweepstakes will be governed by the internal laws of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. By entering, entrants agree to comply with these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which are binding and final, and release Sponsor, EZ Ice Inc., and each of their respective divisions, affiliates, parent companies, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies and anyone associated with the production of these Sweepstakes, and their respective directors, officers, employees and agents (collectively, “Released Parties”) from any and all liability for any claims, injuries, losses or damages (including attorneys fees) of any kind arising out of their participation in this Sweepstakes or resulting from acceptance, possession, receipt, use or misuse of any prize, and entrants agree that the Released Parties make no, and are in no matter responsible for any warranty, representation or guarantee, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, relating to the Sweepstakes and/or the awarding of any prize. Notwithstanding the foregoing, in the event that the preceding release is determined by a court of competent jurisdiction to be invalid or void for any reason, the entrant agrees that, by entering the Sweepstakes, (i) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or in connection with the Sweepstakes, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually without resort to any form of class action; (ii) any claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Sweepstakes, but in no event attorney’s fees; and (iii) under no circumstances will any entrant be permitted to obtain any award for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental or consequential damages and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased and any other damages, other than damages for actual out-of-pocket expenses. The potential prize winners waive the right to assert as a cost of winning the prize any and all costs of verification and redemption or travel to redeem said prize and waive any liability or claims (including attorneys fees) which might arise from redeeming or seeking to redeem said prize. In the event of non-compliance with these Official Rules, or if prize notification is returned to Sponsor as undeliverable, if prize is refused or cannot be accepted for any reason, the prize will be forfeited and an alternate potential winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries received. Upon forfeiture, no compensation will be given. Acceptance of prize constitutes permission for Sponsor and EZ Ice to use the winner’s name, photograph, likeness and/or statements attributed to winner regarding Sweepstakes, worldwide, in perpetuity, for advertising and publicity purposes without further compensation or consent in any and all media now known or hereafter devised.

INTERNET

It is the entrant’s responsibility to enter in the appropriate manner. Each entrant is responsible for all costs or charges involved in accessing the internet and warrants that the cost of accessing the internet, if any, is part of a larger agreement with an Internet Service Provider or some other means, and that the cost of this access is not an incremental cost. If for any reason the Internet portion of the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of this Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, terminate, modify, or suspend the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to December 24, 2017, finalists will be drawn by random drawing from among all eligible entries received up to the time of cancellation. Released Parties assume no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communication line failure, theft, or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries. Released Parties are not responsible for any problems or technical malfunctions of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, services or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of any email or entry to be received due to technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any Web site, or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to entrant’s or any other person’s computer and/or wireless device related to or resulting from participation or downloading of any material in this Sweepstakes. CAUTION: Any attempt to deliberately damage any Web site or undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes is a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made, Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. In the event of a dispute, entries made by Internet will be declared made by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization (e.g. business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address.

WINNER LIST

To obtain the names of the winners, mail a stamped, self-addressed envelope (to arrive by January 31, 2017) to: NESN’s EZ Ice Backyard Rink Sweepstakes Winners, 480 Arsenal Way, Building #1, Watertown, MA 02472. Vermont residents may omit return postage.

PRIVACY POLICY

Any questions regarding privacy matters should be directed to the address set out below. Please refer to the Sponsor’s privacy policy on http://www.nesn.com for important information regarding the collection, use and disclosure of personal information by Sponsor.

FORCE MAJEURE

The failure to comply with any provision of these Official Rules due to an act of god, hurricane, war, terrorism, fire, riot, earthquake, actions of governmental authorities outside the control of Sponsor or other force majeure event shall not be considered a break of the Official Rules.

SPONSOR

New England Sports Network, 480 Arsenal Way, Watertown, MA 02472.