OFFICIAL RULES – 2019-20

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN .

ELIGIBILITY

The People’s United Bank Goal of the Month Giveaway (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to all legal residents of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island or Vermont, who are 18 years of age or older as of Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Employees of New England Sports Network (“Sponsor”), People’s United Financial and each of their respective divisions, affiliates, parent companies, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies (including immediate family members or those living in the same household of each) are not eligible to enter the Sweepstakes.

HOW TO ENTER

Visit NESN.com/GoaloftheMonth to enter the online voting and entry page. Vote for your choice for the Goal of the Month, then enter your name, zip code, TV provider and e-mail address and click “submit” to be entered into the Sweepstakes. To be eligible, entries must be received between 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (“EST”) on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 and 11:59 PM EST on Friday, January 31, 2020. Only one (1) entry will be accepted per month per person/e-mail address. Duplicate entries will be disqualified, including duplicate entries using different email addresses for a single individual. All entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. Entry materials/data that have been tampered with or altered, or mass entries or entries generated by scripts, macro or use of automated devices are void.

DRAWING DATES/DEADLINE

One will be conducted to randomly select one (1) winner for the month of January from all eligible entries received before each Drawing Date (each a “Monthly Drawing”). For the purpose of this sweepstakes, voting will begin during the Entry Period outlined below beginning at 10:00 AM ET and ending at 11:59 PM ET. The drawings will take place according to the following schedule:

Entry Period Drawing Date Prize Date January 1/1-1/31 2/30/20 2/25/20

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received each week. Decisions of Sponsor regarding the Sweepstakes are final.

GRAND PRIZES (2)

One (1) monthly grand prize winner will be awarded for each Entry Period. Winner and a guest will be awarded. Winner and a guest will receive a behind-the-scenes experience with NESN at TD Garden (2 tickets, visit to the NESN broadcast booth, and a chance to meet NESN’s announcers). Grand prize dates are prescribed above. Each winner will be responsible for all expenses not specifically included herein, including but not limited to all applicable federal, state, and local taxes, as well as travel and parking at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Estimated retail value of the grand prize is $500. Grand prize is non-transferable and no substitution by winners or cash equivalent is allowed. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute the prize for one of equal or greater value.

PRIZE WINNER NOTIFICATION

The potential prize winners will be notified by email on or around the drawing date for each month and given instructions on how to claim the prize. The potential prize winners will be required to sign and return an Affidavit of Eligibility, Liability and Publicity Release within 3 business days of notification or prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner. If email is undeliverable for any reason, an alternate winner will be selected on the date that the return message is received by Sponsor.

RELEASE AND CONDITIONS

This Sweepstakes is void outside of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont and where prohibited or restricted by law and subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. This Sweepstakes will be governed by the internal laws of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. By entering, entrants agree to comply with these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which are binding and final, and release Sponsor, People’s United Financial, and each of their respective divisions, affiliates, parent companies, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies and anyone associated with the production of these Sweepstakes, and their respective directors, officers, employees and agents from any and all liability for any claims, injuries, losses or damages (including attorney’s fees) of any kind arising out of their participation in this Sweepstakes or resulting from acceptance, possession, receipt, use or misuse of any prize, and entrants agree that these entities are in no matter responsible for any warranty, representation or guarantee, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, relating to the Sweepstakes and/or the awarding of any prize. Notwithstanding the foregoing, in the event that the preceding release is determined by a court of competent jurisdiction to be invalid or void for any reason, the entrant agrees that, by entering the Sweepstakes, (i) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or in connection with the Sweepstakes, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually without resort to any form of class action; (ii) any claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Sweepstakes, but in no event attorney’s fees; and (iii) under no circumstances will any entrant be permitted to obtain any award for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental or consequential damages and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased and any other damages, other than damages for actual out-of-pocket expenses. The potential prize winner waives the right to assert as a cost of winning the prize any and all costs of verification and redemption or travel to redeem said prize and waives any liability or claims (including attorney’s fees) which might arise from redeeming or seeking to redeem said prize. In the event of non-compliance with these Official Rules, or if prize notification is returned to Sponsor as undeliverable, if prize is refused or cannot be accepted for any reason, the prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner will be selected in a random drawing. Upon forfeiture, no compensation will be given. Acceptance of prize constitutes permission, to use the winner’s name, photograph, likeness and/or statements attributed to winner regarding Sweepstakes, for advertising and publicity purposes without further compensation or consent.

INTERNET

It is the entrant’s responsibility to enter in the appropriate manner. Each entrant is responsible for all costs or charges involved in accessing the internet and warrants that the cost of accessing the internet, if any, is part of a larger agreement with an Internet Service Provider or some other means, and that the cost of this access is not an incremental cost. If for any reason the Internet portion of the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of this Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, terminate, modify, or suspend the Sweepstakes. Should the online portion of the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to January 31, 2020, finalists will be drawn from eligible entries received online up to the time of cancellation and eligible entries received by mail to entry end-date. Sponsor assumes no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communication line failure, theft, or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries. Sponsor is not responsible for any problems or technical malfunctions of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, services or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of any email or entry to be received due to technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any Web site, or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participation or downloading of any material in this Sweepstakes. CAUTION: Any attempt by an entrant to deliberately damage any Web site or undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes is a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made; sponsors reserve the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. In the event of a dispute, entries made by Internet will be declared made by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization (e.g. business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address.

WINNER LIST

To obtain the names of the winners, mail a stamped, self-addressed envelope (to arrive by January 31, 2020) to: People’s United Bank Goal of the Week Giveaway Winners, 480 Arsenal Way, Building #1, Watertown, MA 02472. Vermont residents may omit return postage.

PRIVACY POLICY

Any questions regarding privacy matters should be directed to the address set out below. Please refer to the Sponsor’s privacy policy on http://www.nesn.com for important information regarding the collection, use and disclosure of personal information by Sponsor.

FORCE MAJEURE

The failure to comply with any provision of these Official Rules due to an act of god, hurricane, war, terrorism, fire, riot, earthquake, actions of governmental authorities outside the control of Sponsor or other force majeure event shall not be considered a break of the Official Rules.

SPONSOR

New England Sports Network, 480 Arsenal Way, Building #1, Watertown, MA 02472