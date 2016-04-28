Lexus Strike Out Hunger Sweepstakes Official Rules – 2019
NO PURCHASE OR DONATION NECESSARYTO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR DONATION WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING.
ELIGIBILITY
Lexus Strike Out Hunger Sweepstakes (The “Sweepstakes”) is open to all legal residents who reside in Massachusetts or New Hampshire, and who are 18 years of age or older as of Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Employees of New England Sports Network (The “Sponsor”), Lexus, Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A.,Inc, and their respective affiliates, parent companies, subsidiaries, dealers, dealership associations, advertising and promotion agencies, consultants and agents, as well as immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings and children) and household members of each such person and any others engaged in the development, productions, execution or distribution of this Sweepstakes are not eligible to enter the Sweepstakes. Sweepstakes is void outside the states of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and wherever else restricted or prohibited by law. Entry in the Sweepstakes does not constitute entry into any other promotion, contest or sweepstakes. Eligibility will be determined by Sponsor in its/their sole discretion.
HOW TO ENTER
Visit NESN.com/Lexus to visit the online entry page. Enter your name, zip code, TV provider and email address and click “submit” to be entered into the Sweepstakes. To be eligible, entries must be received between 9:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (“EST”) on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 and Sunday, June 30, 2019. Only one (1) entry will be accepted per person/email address. Duplicate entries will be disqualified, including duplicate entries using different email addresses for a single individual. All entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. Released Parties (as defined below) are not responsible for lost, late misdirected, illegible, damaged, or undelivered entries. Entry materials/data that have been tampered with or altered, or mass entries or entries generated by scripts, macro or use of automated devices are void.
Any attempt by an Entrant to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different identities, and/or any other methods will void that Entrant’s entry and that Entrant may be disqualified from the Sweepstakes. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of the person submitting an entry, the entry will be deemed submitted by the person in whose name and email address were submitted via the entry form (the “Authorized Account Holder”) and he/she must comply with these Official Rules. The potential grand prize winner may be required to show proof of being the Authorized Account Holder. If the Sponsor cannot determine the identity of the person based upon the information submitted via the entry form, the respective Entrant will be disqualified. By entering, each Entrant; (a) represents that he/she is at least eighteen (18) years of age and otherwise eligible to participate in the Sweepstakes; and (b) fully and unconditionally agrees to and accepts these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor, which are final and legally binding in all respects. Any person who tampers with the entry process in any way will be disqualified at Sponsor’s sole discretion.
DRAWING DATE
A total of six (6) potential winners will be determined in a random drawing on July 3, 2019 among all eligible entries received (each a “Grand Prize Winner”). Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Decisions of Sponsor or Sponsor partner regarding the Sweepstakes are final.
GRAND PRIZES
Each Grand Prize Winner will receive a NESN VIP Experience at the ballpark for two (2) on 9/18 vs San Francisco to include: i) a private tour of the ballpark, ii) a meet and greet with the NESN announcers, iii) watching the pre-game show live, and iv) watching batting practice from the field (the “Grand Prize”). Total approximate retail value (“ARV”) of each Grand Prize is $500. Travel to/from the ballpark is not included as part of prize. Grand Prize Winners and guests agree to comply with all venue and activity rules and regulations. Failure to do may result in forfeiture of remaining portion(s) of prize.
Total ARV of all the Grand Prizes is $3,000.
Limit one (1) Grand Prize per Entrant/household. Grand Prize Winners will be responsible for all costs and expenses associated with prize acceptance and use not specifically included herein, including but not limited to any travel to and from the ballpark in Boston, MA, parking at the ballpark, any accommodations, meals, beverages, incidental expenses, gratuities, and all applicable federal, state and local taxes. Meet and greet with NESN announcers is subject to availability and exact announcers will be determined by Sponsor. Grand Prize Winner must be available to attend the ballpark on 9/18 or the Grand Prize Winner will be disqualified and an alternate Grand Prize Winner will be selected, time permitting, even if the disqualified Grand Prize Winner’s name may have been publicly announced. Grand Prize is non-transferable and no substitution or cash equivalent isallowed. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prize (or portion thereof) for one of equal or greater value should the Grand Prize become unavailable. No responsibility is assumed by the Released Parties for any cancellation or rescheduling of the Grand Prize related event in whole or in part. In the event of cancellation or rescheduling no alternate or substitute prize for such cancellation or rescheduling will be awarded. No more than the number of Grand Prizes set forth in these Official Rules will be awarded. The difference in value of the Grand Prize as stated herein and value at time of notification, if any, will not be awarded. Each Grand Prize Winner is required to comply with any and all applicable federal, state and local laws, rules and regulations. Any taxes imposed on the income of the Grand Prize Winner as a result of winning a Grand Prize and all other expenses not specifically mentioned herein as part of the Grand Prize are solely the responsibility of the Grand Prize Winner. All prize details are at Sponsor’s sole discretion.
PRIZE WINNER NOTIFICATION
Each potential Grand Prize Winner will be notified by phone, email and/or overnight letter on or around July 3, 2019 and given instructions on how to claim the Grand Prize. The potential Grand Prize Winners will be required to sign and return an Affidavit of Eligibility, Liability and Publicity Release (the “Affidavit”)within seven (7) business days of first notification or Grand Prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate Grand Prize Winner, time permitting. If a potential Grand Prize Winner fails to return the Affidavit within the time period required, or if the notification is returned as undeliverable, such potential Grand Prize Winner forfeits his/her right to the Grand Prize and another Grand Prize Winner will be selected from among all remaining non-winning eligible entries received, time permitting, even if the disqualified potential Grand Prize Winner’s name may have been publicly announced. If it is determined by the Sponsor, in its sole discretion, that a potential Grand Prize Winner is not eligible or otherwise not in compliance with these Official Rules, the potential Grand Prize Winner forfeits his/her right to the Grand Prize and an alternate will be selected as outlined above, time permitting, even if the disqualified potential Grand Prize Winner’s name may have been publicly announced. In the event that a potential Prize Winner is disqualified for any reason, Sponsor shall have no liability or obligation to such individual. Each Grand Prize Winner consents (and agrees to sign any additional documents required by Sponsor, Lexus or Toyota Motor Sales USA, Inc., to formalize, effect or perfect such consent, except where prohibited by law) for Sponsor, Lexus orToyota Motor Sales USA, Inc., and those acting under their authority, to use his/her name, likeness (photograph and/or video), biographical information, and voice in advertising/publicity/trade without territorial or time limitations and without compensation, notice or approval; and, each Grand Prize Winner disclaims any ownership rights of such advertising/publicity/trade material. Sponsor is not responsible for any change of email address, mailing address and/or telephone number of entrants.
GENERAL CONDITIONS: Should any portion of the Sweepstakes be, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, compromised, in the sole discretion of the Sponsor, corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper submission of entries, Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes and conduct the Sweepstakes in a manner which in its sole discretion is fair, appropriate and consistent with these Official Rules. Notice of such action by Sponsor will be posted at NESN.com/Lexus. In such event, Sponsor reserves the right to award each Grand Prize at random from among the non-suspect, eligible entries received up to the time of the impairment or as otherwise deemed fair and appropriate by Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right in their sole discretion to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes or to be acting in violation of these Official Rules or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify or reject any incomplete, inaccurate or false entry. ANY ATTEMPT BY ANY PERSON TO DELIBERATELY UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAW, AND, SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSORS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. SPONSOR’S FAILURE TO ENFORCE ANY TERM OF THESE OFFICIAL RULES SHALL NOT CONSTITUTE A WAIVER OF THESE PROVISIONS.
RELEASE AND CONDITIONS
By entering, entrants agree to these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which are binding and final, and release Sponsor, Lexus, Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A., Inc, and their respective divisions, affiliates, parent companies, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies and anyone associated with the production of this Sweepstakes, and their respective directors, officers, employees and agents (collectively, “Released Parties”) from any and all liability for any claims, injuries, losses or damages (including attorney’s fees) of any kind arising out of their participation in this Sweepstakes or resulting from acceptance, possession, receipt, use or misuse of prize (including any travel or activity related thereto), and entrants agree that these entities are in no matter responsible for any warranty, representation or guarantee, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, relating to the Sweepstakes and/or the awarding of any prize. Notwithstanding the foregoing, in the event that the preceding release is determined by a court of competent jurisdiction to be invalid or void for any reason, the entrant agrees that, by entering the Sweepstakes, (i) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or in connection with the Sweepstakes, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually without resort to any form of class action; (ii) any claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Sweepstakes, but in no event attorney’s fees; and (iii) under no circumstances will any entrant be permitted to obtain any award for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental or consequential damages and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased and any other damages, other than damages for actual out-of-pocket expenses. The potential prize winner waives the right to assert as a cost of winning the prize any and all costs of verification and redemption or travel to redeem said prize and waives any liability or claims (including attorney’s fees) which might arise from redeeming or seeking to redeem said prize. In the event of non-compliance with these Official Rules, or if prize notification is returned to Sponsor as undeliverable, if prize is refused or cannot be accepted for any reason, the prize will be forfeited and an alternate Grand Prize Winner will be selected in a random drawing, time permitting. Upon forfeiture, no compensation will be given.
LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY: Released Parties are not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, inaccurate, stolen, misdirected, undelivered or garbled entries or email; or for lost, interrupted or unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), website, or other connections, availability or accessibility or miscommunications or failed computer, satellite, telephone or cable transmissions, lines, or technical failure or jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected transmissions or computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or other errors or difficulties of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical, printing or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties which may occur in connection with the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, the announcement of the prize or in any Sweepstakes-related materials. Released Parties are also not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by site users, tampering, hacking, or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the sweepstakes. Released Parties are not responsible for injury or damage to participants’ or to any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participating in this Sweepstakes or downloading materials from or use of the website. All applicable federal, state and local regulations apply.
WINNER LIST/OFFICIAL RULES REQUEST
To obtain the names of the Grand Prize Winners, mail a stamped, self-addressed envelope (to arrive by July 31, 2019) to “NESN’s Lexus Strike Out Hunger Sweepstakes” (Specify Winner List or Official Rules Request), 480 Arsenal Way, Building #1, Watertown, MA 02472.
PRIVACY POLICY
Any questions regarding privacy matters should be directed to the address set out below. Please refer to the Sponsor’s privacy policy on www.nesn.com for important information regarding the collection, use and disclosure of personal information by Sponsor.
FORCE MAJEURE
The failure to comply with any provision of these Official Rules due to an act of god, hurricane, war, terrorism, fire, riot, earthquake, actions of governmental authorities outside the control of Sponsor or other force majeure event shall not be considered a break of the Official Rules.
SPONSOR: New England Sports Network, 480 Arsenal Way, Watertown, MA 02472
