NESN Backyard Ballpark Contest

Official Rules – 2019

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY

ELIGIBILITY

The NESN Backyard Ballpark Contest (The “Contest”) is open to all legal United States residents who reside in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island or Vermont who are 18 years of age or older as of July 12, 2019. Employees of New England Sports Network (The “Sponsor”), Lighthouse Construction, and their respective affiliates, parent companies, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies (including immediate family members or those living in the same household of each) may not enter the Contest. The Contest entry period will begin on July 12, 2019 at 9:00 am ET and end on August 2, 2019 at 11:59 pm ET.

PURPOSE OF THE COMPETITION

Submit to NESN a short video that shows off your backyard ballpark. NESN’s broadcast team of Dave O’Brien and Jerry Remy will then decide who has the best backyard ballpark in New England.

HOW TO ENTER

Visit NESN.com/Ballpark and follow all entry instructions to submit a short video to NESN. Videos must be no longer than 30 seconds in length. Limit one entry per household. Each entry must be complete and include the backyard ballpark owner’s name, email address, zip code and television provider. Each entrant must also agree to these official rules and to NESN’s User Submission Agreement.

No purchase or obligation necessary to enter or win this contest. Void where prohibited by law. Incomplete or illegible entries are not eligible. All entries become property of the Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. Duplicate entries will be disqualified. Use of automated devices is not valid for entry. Sponsor is not responsible for any computer malfunctions, website tampering or any technical difficulties that may occur.

SELECTION OF GRAND PRIZE WINNER

The Grand Prize winner will be determined by and based solely on the opinions of NESN’s Dave O’Brien and Jerry Remy. Judging will take place on or around the week of August 5, 2019 and will be based on the following criteria: overall look and appeal of the backyard ballpark (50%) and suitability for playing games and use as a neighborhood/community gathering spot (50%).

GRAND PRIZE

NESN’s Dave O’Brien and/or Jerry Remy will host a baseball/wiffleball game that features the winner’s family and friends at the winner’s backyard ballpark. Targeted date of the event will be in August or September. NESN reserves the exclusive right to change the date of the event without notice at any time and for any reason. In the event of inclement weather, NESN will reschedule the event. Prize is non-transferable and no substitution by winners or cash equivalent is allowed. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prize and any element of the prize.

PRIZE WINNER NOTIFICATION

The potential grand prize winner will be notified by email on or around August 5, 2019. The potential prize winner will be required to sign and return an Affidavit of Eligibility, Liability and Publicity Release within 3 business days of being notified or the prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner.

CONDITIONS AND RELEASE

This Contest is void outside of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont and where prohibited or restricted by law and subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. This Contest will be governed by the internal laws of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. By entering, entrants agree to these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which are binding and final, and release Sponsor, Lighthouse Construction, and their respective divisions, affiliates, parent companies, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies and anyone associated with the production of this Contest, and their respective directors, officers, employees and agents from any and all liability for any claims, injuries, losses or damages (including attorney’s fees) of any kind arising out of their participation in this Contest or resulting from acceptance, possession, receipt, use or misuse of prize, and entrants agree that these entities are in no matter responsible for any warranty, representation or guarantee, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, relating to the Contest and/or the awarding of any prize. Notwithstanding the foregoing, in the event that the preceding release is determined by a court of competent jurisdiction to be invalid or void for any reason, the entrant agrees that, by entering the Contest, (i) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or in connection with the Contest, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually without resort to any form of class action; (ii) any claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Contest, but in no event attorney’s fees; and (iii) under no circumstances will any entrant be permitted to obtain any award for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental or consequential damages and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased and any other damages, other than damages for actual out-of-pocket expenses. The potential prize winner waives the right to assert as a cost of winning the prize any and all costs of verification and redemption or travel to redeem said prize and waives any liability or claims (including attorney’s fees) which might arise from redeeming or seeking to redeem said prize. In the event of non-compliance with these Official Rules, or if prize notification is returned to Sponsor as undeliverable, if prize is refused or the prize is not accepted for any reason within three (3) business days of prize notification, the prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner will be selected. Upon forfeiture, no compensation will be given. Acceptance of prize constitutes permission, to use the winner’s name, photograph, likeness and/or statements attributed to winner regarding Contest, for advertising and publicity purposes without further compensation or consent.

INTERNET

It is the entrant’s responsibility to enter in the appropriate manner. Each entrant is responsible for all costs or charges involved in accessing the NESN.com web site and warrants that the cost of accessing the site, if any, is part of a larger agreement with an Internet Service Provider or some other means, and that the cost of this access is not an incremental cost. If for any reason the Internet portion of the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of this Contest, Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, terminate, modify, or suspend the Contest. Should the online portion of the Contest be terminated prior to August 2, 2019, finalists will come from eligible entries received online up to the time of cancellation. Sponsor assumes no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communication line failure, theft, or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries. Sponsor is not responsible for any problems or technical malfunctions of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, services or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of any email or entry to be received due to technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any web site, or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participation or downloading of any material in this Contest. CAUTION: Any attempt by an entrant to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest is a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made, sponsors reserve the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. In the event of a dispute, entries made by Internet will be declared made by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization (e.g. business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address.

WINNER LIST

To obtain the name of the winner, mail a stamped, self-addressed envelope (to arrive by September 30, 2019) to NESN Backyard Ballpark Winner, 480 Arsenal Way, Building #1, Watertown, MA 02472.

PRIVACY POLICY

Any questions regarding privacy matters should be directed to the address set out below. Please refer to Sponsor’s privacy policy on www.nesn.com for important information regarding the collection, use and disclosure of personal information by Sponsor.

FORCE MAJEURE

The failure of Sponsor to comply with any provision of these Official Rules due to an act of god, hurricane, war, terrorism, fire, riot, earthquake, actions of governmental authorities outside the control of Sponsor or other force majeure event shall not be considered a breach of these Official Rules.

SPONSOR

New England Sports Network, 480 Arsenal Way, Bldg #1, Watertown, MA 02472