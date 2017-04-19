NESNgo FAQ

Q: Can I live stream NESN?

In-market live streaming of NESN programming is now available. If you are a NESN subscriber through a participating video provider and you reside in NESN’s home territory (New England except Fairfield County, CT), you can stream NESN programming, including Red Sox and Bruins games.

Q: Which video providers are making NESNgo available?

Video providers currently making NESNgo available to their subscribers are: Atlantic Broadband, BELD, Xfinity, Cox Communications, DirecTV, Full Channel, MetroCast, Playstation Vue, RCN, SELCO, Verizon Fios, Waitsfield Cable and YouTube TV. We anticipate NESNgo will become available to the subscribers of other providers in the near future.

Q: When will NESNgo be available to me?

We are diligently working to add additional TV providers so that all NESN viewers will be able to watch NESN while on the go. We do not have a timetable available at this time as to when we will add your TV provider, but you can sign up with the form below to receive an email notification from NESN when NESNgo becomes available through your TV provider.

Q: What if I live outside of NESN’s home territory?

Fans that live outside NESN’s home territory can see NESN programming via TV providers that offer NESN National. For Red Sox and Bruins games, the MLB and NHL packages are also available for out-of-market fans to purchase.

Q: I have accessed NESNgo successfully in the past. Currently, when I log in with my cable provider and click play I get redirected to the sign-in screen in a loop.

I’m trying to watch at nesngo.com.

A known solution is to clear the browser’s cookies and cache or use an incognito window. Need help doing this solution? Try following the documentation to clear your bower’s cookies and cache at this external site found here.

I’m trying to watch from the app on my mobile device.

Please check to make sure that you are using the most recent version of NESNgo. The current app version number is 2.4 (as of 3/21/19). The easiest way to ensure you’re using the correct version of NESNgo is to update or remove the app & re-install the app on your mobile device.

Q: I’m having problems accessing NESNgo. Can NESN help me?

We are interested in hearing about your experience with NESNgo, especially if you are having problems. Please fill out the form below and we will get back to you via email.

Q: Where can I download the NESNgo apps?

Download the iOS app on your iPhone here.

Download the Android app on your Android phone here.