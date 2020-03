The Bruins are in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs! And NESN wants you to be there for the action!

Enter for your chance to win NESN’s Tickets to the Cup Experience (which includes tickets to one (1) first round playoff game at NESN’s discretion and a chance to meet NESN’s announcers). First read the official rules and completely fill out the form below. Press submit for your chance to win!