In the latest edition of Morning Bru, Billy Jaffe and Andrew Raycroft break down a game in which the Boston Bruins were without both Brad Marchand, who was serving the first of his three-game suspension, and head coach Bruce Cassidy, who was placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

They discuss why the team’s offense was ineffective despite outshooting the Detroit Red Wings 42-16, Taylor Hall’s performance on the first line alongside Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak, the play of Linus Ullmark, the defense and more.

Additionally, they take a deeper dive into Jake DeBrusk’s trade request and speculate who could make sense as a trade partner and what the B’s could be looking at for a return.

Listen to the full podcast below.