At 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 21, NESN will debut the “Red Sox Fantasy Draft.”

NESN’s Red Sox analysts — Tom Caron, Dave O’Brien, Jerry Remy, Dennis Eckersley, Tim Wakefield and Steve Lyons — will have a field of the greatest Boston Red Sox of all time to choose from and will build their squads as they see fit in what promises to be an exciting draft.

A total of 72 players will be selected over the course of the 12-round draft. Each panelist will select eight position players, two starting pitchers, one reliever and a designated hitter. All 120 players available played at least two seasons in Boston, and with the exception of 15 Wild Card players, all included either won a World Series, a major award or appeared in an All-Star Game with the Red Sox.

Fans will have the opportunity to get in on the action, too. Beginning Monday, June 15, fans can head over to games.nesn.com, where they can pick and predict draft outcomes for a chance to win a Red Sox jersey signed by our team analysts.

Leading up to the show, we’ll have all sorts of preview content that you won’t want to miss, so be sure to check back here leading up to June 21!