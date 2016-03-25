Lionel Messi: President Obama’s Daughters Want To Meet Me? I’d Be Delighted To Do So

President Obama and his daughters, 17-year-old Malia and 14-year-old Sasha, must conspire with Lionel Messi to bring the ultimate meet-up to fruition.

Obama revealed this week in Argentina that his daughters were disappointed to have not met the FC Barcelona superstar and that he, of all people, couldn’t make it happen.

Well fear not, Sasha and Malia. Messi would love to meet the First Family of the United States and admitted as much in an interview with Argentina’s TyC Sports on Thursday.

“Obviously, I was surprised that he (Obama) said that, but on the contrary, for me it would be completely the opposite,” Messi told TyC Sports, according to ESPN. “For me it would be a source of great pride to be able to meet him and his daughters, but obviously I know it would be complicated.

“I don’t know whether it is possible. Maybe he made the comment because he was in Argentina but I can say I was as surprised as everyone else.”

Messi was in Chile with Argentina’s national team for a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier when the Obamas were in his country.

Should the reigning FIFA Ballon d’Or winner be shocked at the Obama girls’ interest in meeting him? Probably not. After all, the United States truly has become a soccer nation, and meeting the sport’s biggest names must be a standard wish for those with a dad powerful enough to open any door.

Thumbnail photo via Luis Hidalgo/Associated Press