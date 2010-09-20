Select your state: CT | MA | ME | NH | RI | VT | Satellite
|Connecticut
|Distributor
|Town/Location
|NESN
|NESN HD
|NESNplus
|NESNplus HD
|Atlantic Broadband
|Waterford
|35
|432
|51
|430
|Cox Communications
|Manchester
|32
|725
|147
|1147
|Cox Communications
|Meriden
|32
|725
|147
|1147
|Cox Communications
|Newport
|56
|725
|147
|1147
|Frontier
|Hartford
|712
|1712
|713
|1713
|Frontier
|Litchfield
|712
|1712
|713
|1713
|Frontier
|Middlesex
|712
|1712
|713
|1713
|Frontier
|New Haven
|712
|1712
|713
|1713
|Optimum
|New Haven County
|65
|208/721
|69
|206
|Optimum
|Litchfield
|68
|208/721
|69
|206
|Spectrum
|Willimantic
|28
|774
|340
|760
|Spectrum
|Winsted
|37
|774
|340
|760
|Thames Valley
|Groton
|29
|709
|90.6 HD and no converter
|97 with HD converter
|Xfinity
|Avon
|28
|200
|84
|1650/1255
|Xfinity
|Brandford
|28
|200
|84
|1650/1255
|Xfinity
|Berlin
|28
|200
|84
|1650/1255
|Xfinity
|Clinton
|28
|200
|84
|1650/1255
|Xfinity
|Hartford
|28
|200
|84
|1650/1255
|Xfinity
|Middletown
|28
|200
|84
|1650/1255
|Xfinity
|New Haven
|28
|200
|84
|1650/1255
|Xfinity
|Norwich
|42
|773
|84
|1650/1255
|Xfinity
|Old Lyme
|42
|77
|84
|1650/1255
|Xfinity
|Salisbury/Sharon
|28
|200
|84
|1650/1255
|Xfinity
|Seymour
|67
|773
|84
|1650/1255
|Xfinity
|Vernon
|28
|200
|84
|1650/1255
|Xfinity
|Waterbury
|67
|773
|84
|1650/1255
|Maine
|Distributor
|Town/Location
|NESN
|NESN HD
|NESNplus
|NESNplus HD
|Atlantic Broadband
|Sanford
|32
|732
|82
|778
|Bee Line
|Madison
|42
|742
|20
|TBD
|Bee Line
|Millinocket
|24
|742
|19
|TBD
|Lincolnville
|Lincolnville
|24
|N/A
|836
|Unavailable
|Spectrum
|Danforth
|34
|773
|Unavailable
|326
|Spectrum
|Houlton
|26
|773
|Unavailable
|326
|Spectrum
|Howland
|28
|773
|Unavailable
|326
|Spectrum
|Island Falls
|31
|773
|Unavailable
|326
|Spectrum
|Medway
|30
|773
|Unavailable
|326
|Spectrum
|Monticello
|40
|773
|Unavailable
|326
|Spectrum
|Oakfield
|38
|773
|Unavailable
|326
|Spectrum
|Patten
|31
|773
|Unavailable
|326
|Spectrum
|Augusta
|27
|773
|Unavailable
|326
|Spectrum
|Bangor
|35
|773
|Unavailable
|326
|Spectrum
|Lewiston
|27
|773
|Unavailable
|326
|Spectrum
|Portland
|27
|527
|Unavailable
|326
|Spectrum
|Presque Isle
|56
|N/A
|Unavailable
|326
|Xfinity
|Brunswick
|22
|522
|84
|894
|Massachusetts
|Distributor
|Town/Location
|NESN
|NESN HD
|NESNplus
|NESNplus HD
|BELD
|Braintree
|63
|563
|96
|596
|Boston University
|Boston
|35
|N/A
|Cox Communications
|Holland
|32
|725
|147
|1147
|Kenmore Tower
|BU
|24
|N/A
|Norwood Light
|Norwood
|56
|656
|82
|627
|RCN
|Boston
|367
|612
|60
|600
|Russell Municipal
|Russell
|28
|N/A
|SELCO
|Shrewsbury
|66
|281
|63
|363
|Spectrum
|Athol/W. Mass.
|45/318
|318
|326
|326
|Spectrum
|Brimfield/Wales
|33
|774
|340
|760
|Spectrum
|Pepperell
|33
|774
|340
|760
|Spectrum
|Westport
|33
|774
|340
|760
|Spectrum
|Worcester
|33
|774
|340
|760
|Verizon FIOS
|76
|576
|78
|578
|Xfinity
|Boston
|13
|851
|84
|894
|Xfinity
|Braintree
|51
|851
|84
|894
|Xfinity
|Simmons College
|28
|N/A
|New Hampshire
|Distributor
|Town/Location
|NESN
|NESN HD
|NESNplus
|NESNplus HD
|Atlantic Broadband
|Laconia
|32
|732
|82
|778
|Atlantic Broadband
|Rochester
|32
|732
|82
|778
|TDS
|Warner
|702
|703
|702
|703
|Spectrum
|Berlin
|34
|773
|326 or 700
|Spectrum
|Conway
|34
|773
|326 or 700
|Spectrum
|Littleton
|34
|773
|326 or 700
|Xfinity
|Londonderry
|37
|773
|84
|894
|Xfinity
|Manchester
|51
|851
|84
|894
|Rhode Island
|Distributor
|Town/Location
|NESN
|NESN HD
|NESNplus
|NESNplus HD
|Cox Communications
|Pawtucket
|56
|725
|147
|1147
|Full Channel
|Warren/Bristol
|34
|34
|91
|91
|Verizon FIOS
|Pawtucket
|56
|725
|78
|578
|Verizon FIOS
|Providence
|76/1525
|576
|78
|578
|Vermont
|Distributor
|Town/Location
|NESN
|NESN HD
|NESNplus
|NESNplus HD
|Burlington Telecom
|Burlington
|36
|252
|38
|N/A
|Duncan Cable
|Wilmington
|44
|46
|105-46
|S VT CATV
|Southern Vermont
|36
|701/466
|512
|109-7
|Spectrum
|Barre
|27
|724
|340
|760
|Spectrum
|St. Johnsbury
|27
|724
|340
|760
|Stowe Cablevision
|Stowe
|27
|27
|117
|597
|Trans-Video
|Northfield
|28
|325
|33
|433
|University of Vermont
|Burlington
|56
|N/A
|Waitsfield Cable
|Warren
|24
|224
|11
|211
|Xfinity
|Bennington
|25
|773
|84
|894
|Xfinity
|Brattleboro
|36
|773
|84
|894
|Xfinity
|Middlebury
|39
|773
|84
|894
|Xfinity
|Montpelier
|34
|773
|84
|894
|Xfinity
|Newport
|26
|773
|84
|894
|Xfinity
|Rutland
|47
|773
|84
|894
|Xfinity
|Springfield
|36
|773
|84
|894
|Xfinity
|Williston
|39
|773
|84
|894
|Satellite
|Distributor
|Town/Location
|NESN
|NESN HD
|NESNplus
|NESNplus HD
|DirecTV
|All
|628
|628
|628.1
|628.1
|DISH
|All
|434
|434
|449/412-37
|449/412-37
