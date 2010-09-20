NESN

Channel Listings for NESN and NESNplus

Select your state:   CT  |  MA  |  ME  |  NH  |  RI  |  VT  |  Satellite

 

Connecticut
Distributor Town/Location NESN NESN HD NESNplus NESNplus HD
Atlantic Broadband Waterford 35 432 51 430
Cox Communications Manchester 32 725 147 1147
Cox Communications Meriden 32 725 147 1147
Cox Communications Newport 56 725 147 1147
Frontier Hartford 712 1712 713 1713
Frontier Litchfield 712 1712 713 1713
Frontier Middlesex 712 1712 713 1713
Frontier New Haven 712 1712 713 1713
Optimum New Haven County 65 208/721  69 206
Optimum Litchfield 68 208/721 69 206
Spectrum Willimantic 28 774 340 760
Spectrum Winsted 37 774 340 760
Thames Valley Groton 29 709 90.6 HD and no converter 97 with HD converter
Xfinity Avon 28 200 84 1650/1255
Xfinity Brandford 28 200 84 1650/1255
Xfinity Berlin 28 200 84 1650/1255
Xfinity Clinton 28 200 84 1650/1255
Xfinity Hartford 28 200 84 1650/1255
Xfinity Middletown 28 200 84 1650/1255
Xfinity New Haven 28 200 84 1650/1255
Xfinity Norwich 42 773 84 1650/1255
Xfinity Old Lyme 42 77 84 1650/1255
Xfinity Salisbury/Sharon 28 200 84 1650/1255
Xfinity Seymour 67 773 84 1650/1255
Xfinity Vernon 28 200 84 1650/1255
Xfinity Waterbury 67 773 84 1650/1255
Maine
Distributor Town/Location NESN NESN HD NESNplus NESNplus HD
Atlantic Broadband Sanford 32 732 82 778
Bee Line Madison 42 742 20 TBD
Bee Line Millinocket 24 742 19 TBD
Lincolnville Lincolnville 24 N/A 836 Unavailable
Spectrum Danforth 34 773 Unavailable 326
Spectrum Houlton 26 773 Unavailable 326
Spectrum Howland 28 773 Unavailable 326
Spectrum Island Falls 31 773 Unavailable 326
Spectrum Medway 30 773 Unavailable  326
Spectrum Monticello 40 773 Unavailable 326
Spectrum Oakfield 38 773 Unavailable 326
Spectrum Patten 31 773 Unavailable 326
Spectrum Augusta 27 773 Unavailable 326
Spectrum Bangor 35 773 Unavailable 326
Spectrum Lewiston 27 773 Unavailable 326
Spectrum Portland 27 527 Unavailable 326
Spectrum Presque Isle 56 N/A Unavailable 326
Xfinity Brunswick 22 522 84 894
Massachusetts
Distributor Town/Location NESN NESN HD NESNplus NESNplus HD
BELD Braintree 63 563 96 596
Boston University Boston 35 N/A
Cox Communications Holland 32 725 147 1147
Kenmore Tower BU 24 N/A
Norwood Light Norwood 56 656 82 627
RCN Boston 367 612 60 600
Russell Municipal Russell 28 N/A
SELCO Shrewsbury 66 281 63 363
Spectrum Athol/W. Mass. 45/318 318 326 326
Spectrum Brimfield/Wales 33 774 340 760
Spectrum Pepperell 33 774 340 760
Spectrum Westport 33 774 340 760
Spectrum Worcester 33 774 340 760
Verizon FIOS 76 576 78 578
Xfinity Boston 13 851 84 894
Xfinity Braintree 51 851 84 894
Xfinity Simmons College 28 N/A
New Hampshire
Distributor Town/Location NESN NESN HD NESNplus NESNplus HD
Atlantic Broadband Laconia 32 732 82 778
Atlantic Broadband Rochester 32 732 82 778
TDS Warner 702 703  702  703
Spectrum Berlin 34 773 326 or 700
Spectrum Conway 34 773 326 or 700
Spectrum Littleton 34 773 326 or 700
Xfinity Londonderry 37 773 84 894
Xfinity Manchester 51 851 84 894
Rhode Island
Distributor Town/Location NESN NESN HD NESNplus NESNplus HD
Cox Communications Pawtucket 56 725 147 1147
Full Channel Warren/Bristol 34 34 91 91
Verizon FIOS Pawtucket 56 725 78 578
Verizon FIOS Providence 76/1525 576 78 578
Vermont
Distributor Town/Location NESN NESN HD NESNplus NESNplus HD
Burlington Telecom Burlington 36 252 38 N/A
Duncan Cable Wilmington 44 46 105-46
S VT CATV Southern Vermont 36 701/466 512 109-7
Spectrum Barre 27 724 340 760
Spectrum St. Johnsbury 27 724 340 760
Stowe Cablevision Stowe 27 27 117 597
Trans-Video Northfield 28 325 33 433
University of Vermont Burlington 56 N/A
Waitsfield Cable Warren 24 224 11 211
Xfinity Bennington 25 773 84 894
Xfinity Brattleboro 36 773 84 894
Xfinity Middlebury 39 773 84 894
Xfinity Montpelier 34 773 84 894
Xfinity Newport 26 773 84 894
Xfinity Rutland 47 773 84 894
Xfinity Springfield 36 773 84 894
Xfinity Williston 39 773 84 894
Satellite
Distributor Town/Location NESN NESN HD NESNplus NESNplus HD
DirecTV All 628 628 628.1 628.1
DISH All 434 434 449/412-37 449/412-37

 

© 2019 NESN

Popular Posts

NESN Shows

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties