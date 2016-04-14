2016 NFL Mock Draft: Titans-Rams Trade Changes First-Round Predictions

The Tennessee Titans shook up the 2016 NFL Draft on Thursday by trading the No. 1 pick to the Los Angeles Rams in one of the largest deals in league history.
Here are the full details of the trade.
The Rams likely will take a quarterback with the top selection. It’s a position they have no long-term answer at, and they need to make some sort of splash upon their return to Los Angeles.
For the Titans, this trade could replenish a roster with many holes. Tennessee, however, already has a potential franchise quarterback in Marcus Mariota, whom they selected No. 2 overall in 2015.
Let’s take a look at our NFL Mock Draft version 8.0.
1. Los Angeles Rams (7-9): Carson Wentz, QB, North Dakota State
2. Cleveland Browns (3-13): Laremy Tunsil, OT, Ole Miss
3. San Diego Chargers (4-12): Jalen Ramsey, DB, Florida State
4. Dallas Cowboys (4-12): Myles Jack, LB, UCLA
5. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-11): Ronnie Stanley, OT, Notre Dame
6. Baltimore Ravens (5-11): Joey Bosa, DE, Ohio State
7. San Francisco 49ers (5-11): Jared Goff, QB, California
8. Philadelphia Eagles (7-9): Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Ohio State
9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-10): DeForest Buckner, DE, Oregon
10. New York Giants (6-10): Jarran Reed, DT, Alabama
11. Chicago Bears (6-10): Vernon Hargreaves, CB, Florida
12. New Orleans Saints (7-9): Shaq Lawson, DE, Clemson
13. Miami Dolphins (6-10): Laquon Treadwell, WR, Ole Miss
14. Oakland Raiders (7-9): Mackensie Alexander, CB, Clemson
15. Tennessee Titans (3-13): Reggie Ragland, LB, Alabama
16. Detroit Lions (7-9): Sheldon Rankins, DT, Louisville
17. Atlanta Falcons (8-8): A’Shawn Robinson, DT, Alabama
18. Indianapolis Colts (8-8): Andrew Billings, DT, Baylor
19. Buffalo Bills (8-8): Robert Nkemdiche, DT, Ole Miss
20. New York Jets (10-6): Darron Lee, OLB, Ohio State
21. Washington Redskins (9-7): Derrick Henry, RB, Alabama
22. Houston Texans (9-7): Jack Conklin, OT, Michigan State
23. Minnesota Vikings (11-5): Tyler Boyd, WR, Pittsburgh
24. Cincinnati Bengals (12-4): Vadal Alexander, G, LSU
25. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6): Kendall Fuller, CB, Virginia Tech
26. Seattle Seahawks (10-6): Kevin Dodd, DE, Clemson
27. Green Bay Packers (10-6): Hunter Henry, TE, Arkansas
28. Kansas City Chiefs (11-5): Corey Coleman, WR, Baylor
29. Arizona Cardinals (13-3): Maliek Collins, DT, Nebraska
30. Carolina Panthers (15-1): William Jackson III, CB, Houston
31. Denver Broncos (12-4): Paxton Lynch, QB, Memphis
The New England Patriots lost their first-round pick as the NFL’s punishment over Deflategate.
