2016 NFL Mock Draft: Titans-Rams Trade Changes First-Round Predictions

The Tennessee Titans shook up the 2016 NFL Draft on Thursday by trading the No. 1 pick to the Los Angeles Rams in one of the largest deals in league history.

Here are the full details of the trade.

Terms of Rams/Titans blockbuster …

Titans get 15, 43, 45, 76 this year; 1st- and 3rd-rounders next year.

Rams get 1, 113, 177 this year. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 14, 2016

The Rams likely will take a quarterback with the top selection. It’s a position they have no long-term answer at, and they need to make some sort of splash upon their return to Los Angeles.

For the Titans, this trade could replenish a roster with many holes. Tennessee, however, already has a potential franchise quarterback in Marcus Mariota, whom they selected No. 2 overall in 2015.

With the 15th pick, the 33rd pick, the 43rd and 45th picks from the Rams, plus two 3's, the Titans could get six starters in the draft. — Elliot Harrison (@HarrisonNFL) April 14, 2016

Let’s take a look at our NFL Mock Draft version 8.0.

1. Los Angeles Rams (7-9): Carson Wentz, QB, North Dakota State

2. Cleveland Browns (3-13): Laremy Tunsil, OT, Ole Miss

3. San Diego Chargers (4-12): Jalen Ramsey, DB, Florida State

4. Dallas Cowboys (4-12): Myles Jack, LB, UCLA

5. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-11): Ronnie Stanley, OT, Notre Dame

6. Baltimore Ravens (5-11): Joey Bosa, DE, Ohio State

7. San Francisco 49ers (5-11): Jared Goff, QB, California

8. Philadelphia Eagles (7-9): Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Ohio State

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-10): DeForest Buckner, DE, Oregon

10. New York Giants (6-10): Jarran Reed, DT, Alabama

11. Chicago Bears (6-10): Vernon Hargreaves, CB, Florida

12. New Orleans Saints (7-9): Shaq Lawson, DE, Clemson

13. Miami Dolphins (6-10): Laquon Treadwell, WR, Ole Miss

14. Oakland Raiders (7-9): Mackensie Alexander, CB, Clemson

15. Tennessee Titans (3-13): Reggie Ragland, LB, Alabama

16. Detroit Lions (7-9): Sheldon Rankins, DT, Louisville

17. Atlanta Falcons (8-8): A’Shawn Robinson, DT, Alabama

18. Indianapolis Colts (8-8): Andrew Billings, DT, Baylor

19. Buffalo Bills (8-8): Robert Nkemdiche, DT, Ole Miss

20. New York Jets (10-6): Darron Lee, OLB, Ohio State

21. Washington Redskins (9-7): Derrick Henry, RB, Alabama

22. Houston Texans (9-7): Jack Conklin, OT, Michigan State

23. Minnesota Vikings (11-5): Tyler Boyd, WR, Pittsburgh

24. Cincinnati Bengals (12-4): Vadal Alexander, G, LSU

25. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6): Kendall Fuller, CB, Virginia Tech

26. Seattle Seahawks (10-6): Kevin Dodd, DE, Clemson

27. Green Bay Packers (10-6): Hunter Henry, TE, Arkansas

28. Kansas City Chiefs (11-5): Corey Coleman, WR, Baylor

29. Arizona Cardinals (13-3): Maliek Collins, DT, Nebraska

30. Carolina Panthers (15-1): William Jackson III, CB, Houston

31. Denver Broncos (12-4): Paxton Lynch, QB, Memphis

The New England Patriots lost their first-round pick as the NFL’s punishment over Deflategate.

