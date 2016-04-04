Martellus Bennett Answers Tom Brady’s Conch-Shell Call, Is Ready To Go (Video)

Tom Brady’s news team is assembling in rapid fashion.

The New England Patriots quarterback stole a classic scene from “Anchorman” on Thursday, using a conch shell to put out the call to his pass-catching teammates. Wide receivers Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola responded in hilarious fashion Thursday, as did tight end Rob Gronkowski on Friday, and on Sunday, it was Martellus Bennett’s turn.

Bennett is the latest weapon in Brady’s arsenal after the veteran tight end joined the Patriots on March 16 via a trade with the Chicago Bears.

We all knew the 29-year-old would be very excited for the chance to catch passes from Brady — who wouldn’t? — but this video, which features a cameo from Bennett’s adorable daughter, Jett, confirms he’s fully on board with an offense that should be fun to watch in 2016.

Thumbnail photo via Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett responds to Tom Brady's Facebook post