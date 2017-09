Christian Vazquez will make a rare start as the Boston Red Sox’s designated hitter when they take on the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night at Camden Yards.

The move makes sense, as Vazquez is batting .378 with two home runs, seven RBI and a .404 on-base percentage over the last 13 games.

For more on Vazquez, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images