Davante Adams Carted Off After Danny Trevathan’s Vicious Helmet-To-Helmet Hit

One week after arguably the greatest “Thursday Night Football” game of all time, the NFL’s weekly slopfest returned at Lambeau Field.

The banged-up Green Bay Packers throttled the Chicago Bears 35-14, as both teams looked sloppy at times, especially the Bears who turned the ball twice in the first quarter. There was a weather delay after a thunderstorm rolled through the area, and there were injuries — lots of injuries.

The Packers lost running back Ty Montgomery (ribs), running back Jamaal Williams (knee) and linebacker JoeThomas (knee). The worst injury of the night, however, came in the third quarter when Green Bay wide receiver Davante Adams was caught in a vulnerable position after making a catch, and Chicago linebacker Danny Trevathan lit him up with a vicious hit to the head.

#Bears LB Danny Trevathan should never be allowed to play another snap for that hit on Davante Adams #bearsvspackers pic.twitter.com/kExSEYBiWp — Fantasy FB Bulletin (@TheFFBulletin) September 29, 2017

Adams, as you can see in the videos, was left lying motionless in the field as his Packers teammates immediately signaled for the training staff. The receiver eventually was loaded onto a stretcher and taken to a local hospital. The good news, though, is Adams was conscious and had feeling in all of his extremities.

But that wasn’t the end of things there. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his teammates took apparent exception to the hit. Rodgers could even be seen getting into it with Trevathan who was flagged on the play but wasn’t ejected.

“I don’t like anybody celebrating when a guy gets carted off the field. That’s kind of the message I was conveying to them,” Rodgers told reporters after the game.

Trevathan insisted after the game the hit wasn’t intentional, apologizing for the incident.

“Hopefully they see it wasn’t intentional. I was just trying to make a play,” Trevathan told reporters, per Sporting News. “My main concern is he’s OK.”

Believe it or not, the Bears’ postgame show didn’t see too much issue with the hit.

The guys debate Danny Trevathan's controversial hit. Was it vicious? Certainly. But should the refs have thrown the flag? pic.twitter.com/7pST1ajerC — Bears Talk (@CSNBears) September 29, 2017

It’s possible, however, Trevathan hears from the league. As ESPN.com pointed out, a new NFL rule could allow the league to suspend Trevathan even though it’s first offense.

