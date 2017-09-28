Katie Nolan Reportedly Negotiating Early Release From FOX Sports Contract

It looks like Katie Nolan won’t find a new role at FOX Sports 1 after all.

Following FOX Sports’ decision to not renew “Garbage Time with Katie Nolan” in February, the network promised it would find a new role for the popular on-air personality. But nothing’s come to fruition, and now Nolan’s time at FOX Sports “is coming to an end,” Sports Illustrate’s Richard Deitsch reported Thursday.

“Multiple sources have told Sports Illustrated that Nolan is negotiating an early release from her Fox Sports contract,” Deitsch wrote. “Her contract is believed to officially conclude at the end of 2017. The formal release is expected to come soon.”

FOX Sports president Eric Shanks on Tuesday didn’t confirm whether Nolan had been given an early release, and Nolan herself reportedly declined to comment when reached by SI.

Nolan joined the network in 2013, but rose to popularity when “Garbage Time” debuted in 2015. Despite uninspiring TV ratings, the show won a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Social TV Experience in 2016.

So what’s next for the 30-year-old Boston native?

The general consensus seems to be that Nolan eventually will join ESPN. One show that seemingly suits her personality is “SportsNation,” which reportedly has an open spot.

