NFL Rumors: Packers’ Ty Montgomery Suffers Broken Ribs Vs. Bears

The Green Bay Packers got off to a hot start in their “Thursday Night Football” matchup with the rival Chicago Bears.

But it wasn’t all good for the Packers, as one of their key players reportedly suffered a serious injury.

Running back Ty Montgomery, who has turned into a quality running back after transitioning from wide receiver, reportedly suffered broken ribs during the first quarter of the game, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

#Packers RB Ty Montgomery suffered broken ribs, sources say, and won’t return. He did it early and played through it for several plays. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2017

This would be a devastating injury for the Packers, as Montgomery gives the Packers the threat of a running game and makes the game easier on quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Jones, Devante Mays and Jamaal Williams are the three other running backs on Green Bay’s roster.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images