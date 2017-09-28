Redskins Players Buy Xbox One For Kid In Random Act Of Kindness

One kid in Virginia was in the right place at the right time when he walked into a Gamestop on Tuesday.

A Facebook user named Joey Snapp posted about an encounter he saw at the video game store involving a young boy who was checking out the Xbox One. Apparently, the boy talked about how his parents couldn’t afford one, and he just so happened to be near Washington Redskins running backs Keith Marshall and Rob Kelley.

Snapp added in the comments that the boy told Marshall and Kelley he’s a Dallas Cowboys fan, which is hilarious, and he also received a message from a woman who says she’s the boy’s grandmother. She elaborated on the story and said the two backs also bought him “NBA 2K18.”

If that doesn’t make your day, we don’t know what will.

