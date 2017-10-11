Andre Drummond Totally Disrespects Raptors Player For Shooting 3-Pointer

Andre Drummond, without question, is one the best defensive centers in the NBA.

That is, when the Detroit Pistons big man considers another player worthy of defending.

During the second quarter of the Pistons’ preseason matchup with the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas stepped back for a 3-pointer. Throughout his four-year career in the NBA, Valanciunas has attempted only four shorts from long distance.

And Drummond apparently knew that, as he gave no effort whatsoever toward defending Valanciunas, completely disrespecting the 25-year-old Lithuanian in the process. Check out the hilarious play in the video below:

Andre Drummond wasn’t even worried 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CU1qKGhDgo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 11, 2017

Well, that’s a new one.

Regardless of which team you root for, it would’ve been pretty awesome to see Valanciunas drain that shot in Drummond’s face.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images