Cardinals’ Adrian Peterson Intends To Play In NFL Longer Than Everyone Expects

Adrian Peterson insist his NFL days aren’t numbered.

The Arizona Cardinals running back told reporters Wednesday he intends to remain in the NFL for years to come, according to NFL Media’s Kevin Patra. Many assume the 32-year-old is in the twilight of his career, but he believes he’ll be an effective player into his late 30s.

“I have so much left,” Peterson said. “I look to play at least four or five more years, god willing. I have a lot left in the tank. Stay tuned. You guys will be able to see that firsthand.”

The Cardinals acquired Peterson this week from the New Orleans Saints via trade. His limited role in New Orleans led many to suspect he’s finished as a force in the backfield, and he’s keen to prove doubters wrong.

“Do I still got it?” Peterson asked in response responded to a question. “Well I don’t think it’s that mentality, ‘do I still got it,’ but that’s all you hear from the media…’oh he lost it’ this that and the other. So, of course, in my mind was like, OK, I know that’s not the case. When I go out there I’m always putting my best foot forward and I feel like it will speak for itself.”

Peterson was the NFL MVP in 2012 but he’s now a different player, and we only can assume he’ll be worse in 2022 or beyond.

If a NFL team wants to have him on its roster and meet his contract demands in that not-too-distant future, more power to them.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/The Arizona Republic/USA TODAY Network