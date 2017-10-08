David Letterman Roasts Eli Manning At Peyton Manning Statue Unveiling

The Indianapolis Colts unveiled a statue of Peyton Manning outside Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday. The star of the ceremony, though, was David Letterman.

The popular comedian, who retired from hosting the “Late Show with David Letterman” in 2015, was among a handful of speakers at the statue unveiling. His bit was mostly hilarious, and one of best moments came when he took a jab at Manning’s brother, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who’s led his team to an 0-4 start to the season.

“By the way, if you like football trivia — this year, Eli and Peyton have won the same number of games,” Letterman said.

Watch the full speech in the video below:

We agree with the Colts. Never change, Dave. Well, maybe change that beard a bit.

Here’s a clip of Peyton checking out the statue:

And here’s a brief documentary on the construction of the statue:

The #PeytonStatue started in May of 2016. We documented the entire journey: pic.twitter.com/7Fhkrt0Es8 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 7, 2017

Peyton, as aw-shucks as ever, clearly was affected by the presentation.

“There is simply no way to adamantly express what this all means to me,” he said, via ESPN. “Again, thank you Indianapolis. Thank you Indiana. I’m proud to have been a citizen of this town. As I told the world a year and a half ago, I will always be a Colt.”

The Colts will retire Peyton Manning’s No. 18 jersey before Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.