Diamondbacks Made Sure Dodgers Didn’t Jump In Chase Field Pool After Win

There was a 50-50 chance the Arizona Diamondbacks would have to watch their rival Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate a National League Division Series win on their home field Monday, but the D-backs made sure they didn’t have too much fun.

The Dodgers clinched the NL West title at Chase Field back in 2013 and celebrated by jumping in the pool in the outfield stands. The D-backs, as you’d imagine, weren’t thrilled about that when it happened, so after L.A.’s 3-1 win to advance to the NL Championship Series, the team had police guarding the pool. On horseback.

It seems like a strange use of resources, but, hey, it was their last night of baseball anyway.

After sweeping the Diamondbacks, the Dodgers will face the winner of the Chicago Cubs-Washington Nationals NLDS series — Chicago leads 2-1 — beginning Saturday.

Photos via Matt Kartozian and Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images