Gary Sanchez Lets Twitter Know He’s OK After AL Wild Card Game Crotch Shot

Men everywhere can breathe a sigh of relief knowing Gary Sanchez didn’t suffer any lasting damage in the American League Wild Card Game.
David Robertson performed admirably in the New York Yankees’ 8-4 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, giving the Bronx Bombers 3 1/3 innings of relief and allowing just three hits, one walk and five strikeouts. However, the right-hander also delivered a pitch that skimmed second baseman Brian Dozier’s bat and hit Sanchez square in the you-know-what.
Luckily, the 24-year-old catcher made it out all right and loved Robertson’s reaction to the hit.
The Yankees will face the Cleveland Indians in the American League Division Series beginning with Game 1 on Thursday at 7:38 p.m. ET. Sanchez might want to invest in a good cup before then.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images
