Gary Sanchez Lets Twitter Know He’s OK After AL Wild Card Game Crotch Shot

Men everywhere can breathe a sigh of relief knowing Gary Sanchez didn’t suffer any lasting damage in the American League Wild Card Game.

David Robertson performed admirably in the New York Yankees’ 8-4 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, giving the Bronx Bombers 3 1/3 innings of relief and allowing just three hits, one walk and five strikeouts. However, the right-hander also delivered a pitch that skimmed second baseman Brian Dozier’s bat and hit Sanchez square in the you-know-what.

Luckily, the 24-year-old catcher made it out all right and loved Robertson’s reaction to the hit.

When your teammates "feel" for you. 😂 I am OK // Cuando tu compañero lo "siente" por ti. Estoy bien, mi gente. @DRob30 pic.twitter.com/BAbMOPq597 — Gary Sanchez (@ElGarySanchez) October 4, 2017

I've never felt another man's pain more 😂 https://t.co/DNHzXeLjaU — David Robertson (@DRob30) October 4, 2017

The Yankees will face the Cleveland Indians in the American League Division Series beginning with Game 1 on Thursday at 7:38 p.m. ET. Sanchez might want to invest in a good cup before then.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images