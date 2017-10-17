Jets Fan Sitting On American Flag Apparently Doesn’t Understand Irony

If you follow the NFL — or even if you don’t, honestly — you probably know the national anthem has been a big point of contention this season.

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick began taking a knee during the national anthem last year as a way to protest racial injustice and police brutality in the United States. As the movement spread through the NFL this season, some viewers thought players were protesting the anthem and the flag themselves rather than inequality.

But no matter where you stand on the issue, we all can agree that this New York Jets fan definitely doesn’t understand the point. Or irony.

Jets fan who stands for national anthem sits on American flag: https://t.co/Jj059WV1ND pic.twitter.com/kEG3xr7B3f — Deadspin (@Deadspin) October 17, 2017

Deadspin explained Monday that a reader sent in the photo, which was taken Sunday during the Jets’ game against the New England Patriots.

“Basically, me and my friend were walking around the stadium sometime during the 3rd quarter,” the person wrote to Deadspin. “There is a huge tv screen by the food carts right inside the stadium where people gather to watch. We went over there to check it out and we saw him spread the flag out and sit down.

“I thought it was too ironic so I snagged a picture. He sat on it for a few minutes before leaving.”

Yikes.

The Jets also lost to the Patriots 24-17, so it appears not too many people walked away from MetLife Stadium with a win.

Thumbnail photo via Danny Wild/USA TODAY Sports Images