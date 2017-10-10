Joe Namath Fires Back At Mike Ditka Over Ridiculous Oppression Comment

Joe Namath is not standing behind his fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Mike Ditka grabbed headlines Tuesday, claiming there hasn’t been oppression in the United States over the past 100 years. Ditka also was firm in his stance regarding protests during “The Star-Spangled Banner,” saying, “If you don’t respect our country, then you shouldn’t be in this country playing football.”

During an appearance on “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday, Namath suggested that Ditka should reevaluate his viewpoint of oppression.

“Look up the meaning of oppression,” Namath said, as transcribed by ForTheWin. “Look up the definition of oppression, and you understand that it’s obviously taken place.”

Namath also acknowledged Colin Kaepernick, who’s been unable to find an NFL job after kneeling during the national anthem throughout last season with the San Francisco 49ers.

“Going back to what Colin Kaepernick initially did, it was to point out some injustice that’s being done to the black race,” Namath said. “Or to people that obviously when you look — and I say obviously, some of these dash cams and shootings that were done to unarmed people and all. He was reaching out to try to get it more investigated. So that’s where this oppression thing comes in.”

For two former NFL stars who played during the same era, it’s safe to say Ditka and Namath have vastly different opinions on this particular issue.