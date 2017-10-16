Justin Turner Hits Walkoff Homer To Beat Cubs, Give Dodgers 2-0 NLCS Lead

Justin Turner probably doesn’t receive enough credit for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ success this season, but he should get all the praise for winning Game 2 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday night.

Turner hit a walkoff three-run homer in the ninth inning to give the Dodgers a 4-1 victory over the defending champion Chicago Cubs and a 2-0 series lead.

The Dodgers third baseman hit the game-winning blast off Cubs pitcher John Lackey.

Turner went 2-for-4 with four RBI, a run scored and a walk in Game 2. He batted .322 and hit 21 home runs with 71 RBI during the regular season.

Game 3 of the series is Tuesday night at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images