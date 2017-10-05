Kobe Bryant Reveals Thoughts On Donald Trump, Whether He’d Kneel For Anthem

Kobe Bryant is one of those people who doesn’t say much. But when he does speak, he usually doesn’t mince words.

And when talking about some of the current hot-button political issues in the United States, the retired Los Angeles Lakers legend stayed true to form.

During a recent episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast, Bryant was asked whether he’d stand for the national anthem, or kneel, like so many players around the NFL have done lately. His response? pretty straightforward.

“Kneel.”

The NBA’s third all-time leading scorer then was asked what he would say if he could speak directly to president Donald Trump.

“Focus on serving, not leading.”

Now, some would argue it’s the President’s job both to serve and to lead, but to each their own.

As for Bryant’s former team, Lakers head coach Luke Walton recently said he and his players plan to lock arms during the anthem throughout the 2017-18 season, according to ESPN.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images