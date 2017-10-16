LeBron James Confirms Dwyane Wade’s ‘Cheapest Basketball Player’ Take

LeBron James has more money than he knows what to do with, but apparently that hasn’t affected his spending habits.

Dwyane Wade was the first to expose James’ frugal spending in an interview last year when he determined that his buddy was the cheapest player in basketball.

After the show #DwyaneWade revealed which basketball player is the cheapest on vacation. #😂#gabrielleunion #LiveKelly #dwyanewade #lebron #chicagobulls #Bulls #kellysfashionfinder A post shared by LIVE with Kelly and Ryan (@livekellyandryan) on Jul 7, 2016 at 8:17am PDT

While Wade’s claim initially came off as a friendly jab, he clearly wasn’t kidding about the depths James goes to in order to save a couple bucks. In a recent interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, James listed common expenses that he has no interest in spending money on.

Judging from these revelations, we imagine James makes the Cavaliers go dutch on team dinners.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images