NESN To Air, Live Stream Man City Vs. Napoli Champions League Game Tuesday

Will Manchester City carry its Premier League excellence into the UEFA Champions League?

New England-based soccer fans will find out the answer Tuesday when Manchester City hosts Napoli in their Champions League Group F Game. The teams sit atop their domestic leagues after eight rounds, and Tuesday’s Champions League game will help fans gauge the respective strengths of both sides as well as England’s Premier League and Italy’s Serie A.

NESN will broadcast Manchester City vs. Napoli to NESN subscribers in New England, starting with the pregame show at 2 p.m. ET. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:45 p.m.

NESNgo will live stream Manchester City vs. Napoli to NESN subscribers in New England from 2 p.m.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC Sports