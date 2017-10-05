NFL Denounces Cam Newton’s ‘Wrong And Disrespectful’ Comment To Reporter

Cam Newton made his bed, and now he has to lie in it.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback came under fire Wednesday for his sexist comment toward Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue, who asked a question about pass routes run by Carolina wide receiver Devin Funchess. Despite the fact that Rodrigue is a Panthers beat writer and is required to understand football at a high level, Newton still felt it appropriate to begin his answer by saying, “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes.”

And the NFL wasn’t pleased.

“The comments are just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists who cover our league,” NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio in an email Wednesday. “They do not reflect the thinking of the league.”

Newton already lost a sponsor in yogurt company Dannon on Thursday, so it seems he hasn’t heard the end of it.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images