NFL Rumors: Davante Adams, Ty Montgomery Could Play For Packers In Week 5

Davante Adams took a hit in Week 4 that sent him to the hospital, but he might suit up in Week 5.

The Green Bay Packers have a few injuries on the offensive side heading into Sunday’s tilt against the Dallas Cowboys, but it appears a couple of them will try to go. Adams is the more surprising one considering he was stretchered off the field after Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan led with his helmet on a hit to the wide receiver’s neck, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter had a source Tuesday saying Adams would be ready.

Surprising as it is, one source said today he believes Packers WR Davante Adams could play Sunday vs Dallas. “I think he goes,” source said. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2017

Running back Ty Montgomery, who suffered broken ribs Sunday, said himself that he hopes to play this week, too, and is looking into wearing protective equipment, such as a flak jacket.

“I’m going into this week as if I’m going to play,” Montgomery said Tuesday, via the Packers’ website. “I’m not willing to risk my overall long-term health, but at the end of the day it’s going to be up to me.”

The Packers are playing on extra rest, as their game against the Bears was on Thursday. They’ll face the Cowboys in Dallas at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

