NFL Rumors: Ex-Patriot Jonas Gray Jailed After Not Paying Child Support

Jonas Gray’s fall from grace has hit a new low.

Gray, who briefly rose to fame with the New England Patriots in 2014 after rushing for 201 yards and four touchdowns against the Indianapolis Colts, currently is a free agent. And that’s unlikely to change anytime soon, as he was in Hillsborough County Jail in Tampa Bay on Wednesday for failing to pay child support, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The 27-year-old Notre Dame product, who was released Wednesday at 3:30 a.m. ET, reportedly turned himself in 17 hours prior.

Kourtney Pina, 33, had a child with Gray in 2015 but filed a paternity notice in May 2016, according the Times. Gray, facing 30 days in jail, was released after paying a $7,924 “cash purge.” How much child support Gray owed currently is unknown.

Following his breakout performance against the Colts in 2014, Gray gained national attention, and even was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated. But he was inactive for the next game after being a late for a practice, and played sparingly for the rest of the season. He was inactive for the Patriots’ victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

Gray played for the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015, but hasn’t played in the NFL since preseason of 2016.

