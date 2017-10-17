Red Sox Join MLB Teams In Helping Young A’s Fan Replace Memorabilia Lost In Fire

Wildfires have been raging through Northern California, leaving at least 41 people dead, displacing residents and causing billions of dollars worth of damage.
But where there’s tragedy, there are helpers, and Major League Baseball teams are doing their part to help one family in Santa Rosa, Calif., after their house burned down. The Oakland Athletics received a letter from a 9-year-old boy named Loren who lost his entire baseball collection, and the club set up a way for people to help him replace it.
And so far, there’s been an outpouring of support from teams all around the league, including the Boston Red Sox.
The Athletics have heard from 18 total teams on Twitter, as well as numerous minor league teams, baseball card company Topps and plenty of fans, so it appears Loren’s collection will be replaced — and then some. And the fact that the other 12 team didn’t respond on Twitter doesn’t mean they’re not sending anything.
We hope that restored your faith in humanity for the day.
