Red Sox Join MLB Teams In Helping Young A’s Fan Replace Memorabilia Lost In Fire

Wildfires have been raging through Northern California, leaving at least 41 people dead, displacing residents and causing billions of dollars worth of damage.

But where there’s tragedy, there are helpers, and Major League Baseball teams are doing their part to help one family in Santa Rosa, Calif., after their house burned down. The Oakland Athletics received a letter from a 9-year-old boy named Loren who lost his entire baseball collection, and the club set up a way for people to help him replace it.

Young @Athletics fan pens heartbreaking letter to team after losing all of his baseball memorabilia in the #NorthBayFires #abc7now pic.twitter.com/5dNDt5PLkY — Katie Utehs (@KatieUtehs) October 15, 2017

If you'd like to donate baseball memorabilia to our pal Loren, please send items to the address below and we’ll make sure they get to him. pic.twitter.com/xI3ZwWWfNA — A's, But Spooky 🌳🐘🎃 (@Athletics) October 16, 2017

And so far, there’s been an outpouring of support from teams all around the league, including the Boston Red Sox.

📬 Just dropped all of this in the mail for you, Loren! 👍 pic.twitter.com/fKmcZf6voC — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 16, 2017

Hey Loren, we got a package with your name on it on the way! #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/krjS5mdiRY — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) October 16, 2017

We’ve got a Padres pack on its way for Loren—including an autographed Mark McGwire baseball 🤗 pic.twitter.com/IWXQ8VDUUb — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 16, 2017

Let Loren know we've got a package full of gear on its way. #TrueToTheBlue pic.twitter.com/Pcog5hWXid — Mariners (@Mariners) October 16, 2017

The Athletics have heard from 18 total teams on Twitter, as well as numerous minor league teams, baseball card company Topps and plenty of fans, so it appears Loren’s collection will be replaced — and then some. And the fact that the other 12 team didn’t respond on Twitter doesn’t mean they’re not sending anything.

We hope that restored your faith in humanity for the day.